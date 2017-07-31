This Old Anthony Scaramucci Tweet Must Be VERY Uncomfortable Right Now

Fired White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci gave up a lot for his 10-day job: his wife, who is divorcing him over his creepy obsession with Donald Trump, his future relationship with his newborn son who now knows forever that he is less important than sucking up to a fascist, his life (according to Harvard Law School’s alumni registry anyway), his self-respect (if he ever had any), and finally his job itself because he was stupid enough to think he wouldn’t get pushed out of the clown car.

But at least he can look back over all those old embarrassing tweets he deleted for “transparency” and…oops, looks like he missed one!

In 2012, Scaramucci tweeted something that appears to have been directed at Barack Obama, but seems to be more relevant to his own situation.

“A recovery starts with a presidential pink slip,” The Mooch tweeted unironically at the time.

Scaramucci received his “presidential pink slip” shortly following his revelation that Steve Bannon can suck his own “c*ck” (or tries to at minimum).

It’s unclear if his “recovery” has officially begun, but we’re sure he will be enjoying the extra time he gets with his fam…Oh. Wait. Scratch that.

