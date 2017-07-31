Details Are Emerging About The Mooch Firing And It Was Brutal

After just 10 days and a few firings under his belt, Donald Trump’s brand new communications director got the ax, and as the details are emerging, he was treated almost as badly as he deserved. According to new reports, Anthony Scaramucci had to be escorted from the premises, as if he was caught with his hand in the cash register.

Anthony Scaramucci‘s ouster from Trump Administration might have been a messy affair for the White House, based on a report from CNN’s Jeff Zelany about the now-former Communications Director’s was led away from the president’s mansion. Zeleny was on with Brooke Baldwin to discuss the reports saying Chief of Staff John Kelly removed Scaramucci from his post over his lack of “discipline.” During his report, Zeleny said Scaramucci was “essentially escorted off the White House property earlier this afternoon.” Source: Mediaite

While it may not be that unusual for an ex-employee to be escorted out of the White House, it’s safe to say that during Scaramucci’s turbulent and tiny tenure, he didn’t make any friends. He was reportedly fired because the new Chief of Staff John Kelly didn’t approve of “the Mooch’s” insane profanity laced phone call with a New Yorker reporter. Even Donald Trump, who has mocked disabled people and Gold Star families, who goes on Twitter tirades against anyone who stands in his way and who is completely fascinated with women bleeding, thought Scaramucci’s language was “inappropriate.”

Here are some snippets of the call that might explain why:

“Reince (Priebus) is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said. He channelled Priebus as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ”

And about Steve Bannon.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

It takes a whole new level of disgusting to make people feel sorry for Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, but that’s what we have. As for Scaramucci’s unceremonious firing, well, he deserved it.

