Craziest Person In Congress Wants To Investigate Everyone BUT Trump; Maybe You’re On The List

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) is the most insane if not the most offensive of all of the knuckle-dragging Republicans in Congress, so it makes sense that he’s a fan of Donald Trump. He is scrambling so hard to cover Trump’s alleged crimes that he’s made a pledge to waste taxpayer money investigating pretty much everyone who’s identified as a Democrat.

In a press release, King called for investigating President Obama, Hillary (and probably Bill) Clinton, James Comey, George Soros, Loretta Lynch (my fingers are getting tired), Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner.

King, who is a proud white supremacist (as seen in this video:)

argued that Obama should be investigated because he interfered with an election in Israel. That was a debunked conspiracy theory.

He also wants liberal bogey-man who most liberals have never heard of, George Soros investigated for a Russian based conspiracy theory saying Soros funded election manipulation in the Balkans.

He wants to investigate Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner for improper use of classified emails. Even the right-wing blog The Blaze admits that that’s (to quote Trumpsters) a nothing burger.

Of course, he wants to open the gazillionth investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, something she’s been exonerated for multiple times.

Then there’s Loretta Lynch, who happened to talk to Bill Clinton on a tarmac. That has to mean something unseemly was happening, right? By the way, even if it was somehow an attempt to sway the election, it didn’t work, but it did cause James Comey to go public with Hillary’s emails, which surely helped her lose the election, despite it also being a “nothing burger.”

And then there’s Comey, who apparently didn’t try hard enough to make Clinton lose the election that she won/lost.

None of the people King wants to investigate currently hold a political office, yet he wants to continue beating a dead horse to keep eyes off the real, and possibly treasonous, scandals in Washington.

Featured image via Scott Olson/Getty Images