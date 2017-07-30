Maxine Waters Reveals The REAL Reason Pence Is Putting Up With Trump’s Madness

Donald Trump becomes more unhinged by the day. The week we just witnessed is his craziest yet. First, there was the hyper-partisan, free-wheeling speech he gave to a bunch of children at the Boy Scouts’ Jamboree. The speech outraged so many people that the Boy Scouts of America had to apologize. Then, while speaking in front of police officers in Long Island, New York, Trump openly endorsed and encouraged police brutality in a racist speech sure to fire up his mouthbreathing base. And of course, there was the ouster of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus via Twitter, who he humiliated as he was pushed out the door. To top it all off, he called for banning transgender soldiers from the military without even telling the Pentagon and the Joint Chiefs of Staff first. This major, sweeping policy change was also made via Twitter.

Through all of this madness, there were, of course, Trump’s repeated and sustained attacks on his own Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. Even though this should have Republicans reeling with outrage, and some Capitol Hill Republicans have fired warning shots at Trump about Sessions, there is one person who has been suspiciously silent throughout the chaos: Mike Pence, Trump’s second-in-command.

Well, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) thinks she knows the reason for that. Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Rep. Waters said what anyone watching is likely thinking: Pence is just riding out the Trump insanity until the Republicans on Capitol Hill finally decide they’ve had enough, and they pull the trigger on Trump. This, of course, would make Pence President. Here is that tweet:

Mike Pence is somewhere planning an inauguration. Priebus and Spicer will lead the transition. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 30, 2017

Rep. Waters is likely right. There’s no way establishment Republicans like Mike Pence actually like living with Donald Trump as president. He is, and always has been, nothing more than a vehicle to put them in power. And honestly, because of the chaos, Trump has exactly zero legislative achievements. Sure, Jeff Sessions is doing awful things from the DOJ, but those horrific policies can be promptly reversed once a new administration arrives. Trump is ignorant, incompetent, and crazy. Pence, however, is much more dangerous. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I truly hope Rep. Waters’ predictions never come to pass. America will be an Evangelical theocracy in no time under Pence.

In short, either way, America, we’re screwed.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images