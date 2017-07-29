WATCH: Internet Hilariously Mocks Trump For Not Killing His Own Flies Like President Obama

Once again, Donald Trump gets hilariously reminded of why people love President Obama.

As we all know by now, Trump fired chief of staff Reince Priebus on Friday by leaving him all by himself on the tarmac after landing at Andrews Air Force Base. The firing comes only days after new communications director Anthony Scaramucci trashed him.

Apparently, even Trump himself repeatedly demeaned Priebus, even going so far so as to call him “weak” and calling into the Oval Office to kill flies.

Yeah, you heard that right.

According to the Washington Post,

For Trump, the imperative to remove Priebus heightened over the past 10 days or so, according to White House officials…“It reached a fever pitch of the president complaining about Reince to all of us,” said one senior White House official, who requested anonymity to speak candidly. “If we heard it once, we heard it 20 times in the last week — this erosion of confidence. The word was ‘weak’ — ‘weak,’ ‘weak,’ ‘weak.’ ‘Can’t get it done.’” Trump’s demeaning of Priebus came through in other ways, too. At one point, during a meeting in the Oval Office, a fly began buzzing overhead, distracting the president. As the fly continued to circle, Trump summoned his chief of staff and tasked him with killing the insect, according to someone familiar with the incident.

Indeed, being summoned to the Oval Office just to kill a fly is incredibly demeaning and shows exactly the kind of terrible boss Trump is.

After all, President Obama never summoned any of his top staff members into the Oval Office to kill flies. In fact, Obama had the skills to kill his own flies, as he did during an interview early on in his presidency.

Here’s the video via YouTube.

So while Donald Trump is apparently too lazy or too scared to kill flies on his own, President Obama took matters into his own hands and got the job done.

Of course, the Internet had fun mocking Trump and Priebus for the incident.

(Unconfirmed): Priebus was ordered to swallow the fly, … then a spider, then a bird, then a cat, etc… 😉 — (((MK-Ultra))) 🗽 (@MaryKateClark) July 29, 2017

Even Montgomery Burns wouldn’t ask Smithers to do this https://t.co/bCkuKelr83 — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) July 29, 2017

Twist: he couldn’t use his hands, he had to dehumanize the fly until it lost its will to go on — Ian Fortey (@IanFortey) July 29, 2017

Priebus’ tongue promptly shot three feet from his mouth and snagged the fly mid-flight. — eatbees (@eatbees) July 29, 2017

This just proves that President Obama was a far better leader than Donald Trump could ever hope to be. And that must really infuriate him.

Featured Image: Screenshot