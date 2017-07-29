Trump HUMILIATED As His Approval Rating Is Now Even Lower Than Clinton’s During Sex Scandal

Donald Trump just beat Bill Clinton at something, and it’s very embarrassing.

The first six months of Trump’s presidency has been a humiliating failure.

The scandals, the investigations, the legislative stalls, the infighting, the firings, the whining, and the incompetence have all resulted in an approval rating that is the worst in American history.

The ongoing and ever-growing Russia scandal has contributed most to Trump’s woes as it has engulfed him and many members of his administration and family, including Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump Jr., and Jared Kushner.

But when Newsweek took a look at how Trump’s approval ratings compare to Bill Clinton’s during his own scandals, the publication discovered that Trump’s numbers are even more humiliating.

In 1998, Republicans attempted to impeach President Clinton for having an affair with Monica Lewinsky and lying about it under oath. The scandal rocked Washington for months as conservatives salivated over the prospect of ousting Clinton and embarrassing Democrats. Needless to say, the story was national news for months.

But Clinton’s sex scandal was not nearly as scandalous as Trump’s collusion with Russia during the 2016 Election is. That’s because Trump’s scandal violates our democratic process and is considered treason against the country.

Never before had a foreign nation colluded with a candidate’s campaign to help them win the presidency.

But that’s what happened as Trump Jr’s own emails demonstrate. As Trump’s Russia scandal deepens and the investigations get closer to the truth, Trump is panicking and is desperate to kill the investigation.

The scandal has resulted in a record low approval rating of 37 percent, according to the latest Gallup poll.

And that number is far lower than anything Clinton received at the height of his own scandal.

Newsweek pointed out that Clinton’s scandal hit national airwaves on January 21, 1998. Clinton’s approval rating, however, climbed to 69 percent by the next month. And it would remain above 60 percent the rest of the year.

Throughout the spring and summer months, the scandal dominated cable news and headlines but Clinton would not see his approval rating dip below 60 percent. And come August 1998, Gallup’s three polls showed ratings of 64, 65 and 62 percent.

Even after the impeachment trial, Clinton’s approval rating never fell below 53 percent. Trump began his presidency with 45 percent, and it has only continued to dip.

Clearly, Americans care more about the integrity of the democratic process than they do about an extramarital affair.

This is not something that Trump is going to brag about. In all likelihood, Trump will seethe over this until he explodes in rage on Twitter, something else that has revolted Americans since he took office.

But Trump only has himself to blame. His campaign colluded with the Russians and Trump has spent a lot of time lying about it and trying to obstruct the investigation.

When and if Trump does get impeached, he won’t have the support of the American people like Clinton did. They will be cheering for his end.

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images