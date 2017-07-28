WATCH: Trump Calls For More Police Violence At Fascist Propaganda Rally

While on the campaign trail, Donald Trump repeatedly called for violence against protesters and his supporters happily complied but now, he’s called for the police to act violently with suspects when they’re arrested as if that whole ‘innocent before guilty’ thing never existed. The current occupant of the White House gave a speech on Long Island to highlight his ‘law and order’ agenda while speaking of laws which he says are stacked against police officers.

The former reality show star advocated for rougher treatment of people in custody during his speech and at one point, he noted how police officers protect a suspect’s head while putting them in a police car.

“When you see these thugs thrown into the back of a paddy wagon,” he said, “Please don’t be too nice.”

“You can take the hand off,” he said to police officers at the event, which garnered cheers from his audience.

Trump went on to claim that laws are written to “protect the criminal” and “not the officers,” then he went on to tell the law enforcement officials that the “laws are stacked against you” and need to be changed, according to the Associated Press.

Trump continued, saying he’s pledging to “destroy” the violent MS-13 street gang and other similar organizations and groups. MS-13 is Trump’s focus, he said, because it is “particularly violent.” Trump says MS-13’s members don’t like to shoot their victims because death comes too fast. He said that MS-13 members prefer to knife and cut their victims, so they die slowly and more painfully.

Sure, the gang is violent, but Trump is really trying to amp up his rhetoric against immigrants. This is a man who said he can defeat ISIS by presenting a plan to his generals within thirty days of taking office. On the campaign trail, he said he had a ‘secret plan’ to destroy the Islamic State but they’re still out there. This man’s plan to defeat MS-13 is for police officers to treat all suspects violently.

“Together we’re going to restore safety to our streets and peace to our communities and we’re going to destroy the vile, criminal cartel MS-13 and many other gangs,” Trump said.

“We’ve gotten a lot of them out of here,” Trump said, at times looking at his director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to CNN. “But the rest are coming. They’ll be out of here quickly, right? Quickly.”

“We’re going to enforce our laws, protect our borders and support our police like our police have never been supported before,” Trump said.

“These are animals,” Trump said of the MS-13 gang members.

The NYCLU tweeted in response:

Reminder: Trump's real target isn't criminals, it's immigrants. Our statement on his visit to Long Island: https://t.co/B2xsk0QAjG pic.twitter.com/O90jz1GAbT — NYCLU (@NYCLU) July 28, 2017

Watch:

Trump just told police officers that they can be more violent than they already are. And they cheered. pic.twitter.com/KjYI3pxcVG — deray mckesson (@deray) July 28, 2017

Police violence is a huge issue, but one that Trump doesn’t care to address. Instead, he’s calling for more violence from officers directed toward suspects, whether they are guilty or not. That’s not law and order. That’s a call for more lawlessness within the police force.

