Scaramucci’s New Yorker Interview Is More Than Just Gross, It May Be A Felony

Donald Trump’s pick for Communications Director took an already vulgar administration down another notch or 3,000 in an interview with the New Yorker. It sounded more like the ramblings of a low-level mob hitman than of a Harvard Law grad who’s been tapped to manage the message of the supposed leader of the free world. Here are a few snippets (not suitable for most children, or for most adults):

On Chief of Staff Reince Priebus:

“Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

And…

“Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac…’Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.'”

On leakers:

“What I want to do is I want to fucking kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people.”

On Steve (whatever his job is) Bannon:

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

The interview, which would have made Richard Nixon blush, was potentially more than just obscene. It may have been a felony. In talking about leaks (he wants to “kill” all the leakers), one quote got the attention of the FBI:

“This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, O.K.?” Scaramucci said. “Because I nailed these guys. I’ve got digital fingerprints on everything they’ve done through the F.B.I. and the fucking Department of Justice.” Source: Daily Beast

There’s just one problem. Scaramucci doesn’t actually work for the White House yet. He has no security clearance. He isn’t supposed to have any digital fingerprints or any information from the FBI or the “fucking Department of Justice.” If he does have that information, he’s potentially in a lot of trouble.

“If an FBI agent turned over digital evidence demonstrating who did particular leaks, that would be wildly inappropriate,” said Ken White, a former federal prosecutor who now practices criminal defense and first amendment litigation. “It could be illegal. It could be a felony depending on the nature of the evidence and how it was acquired. It would certainly be a flagrant breach of FBI protocol.”

Of course, Scaramucci is a Trumpster, which means that as with any Trump marriage, he and truth likely sleep in separate bedrooms. Or, as White says, Scaramucci’s claim is just “dumbass popped-collar chest bumping,” which describes pretty much the entire Trump fiasco of an administration.

