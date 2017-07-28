BREAKING: Trump Kicks Reince Priebus Out Of White House (TWEET)

Donald Trump’s White House has been going through a lot of insane changes lately, and it is certainly looking like a sign of an inevitable implosion.

It was just a few days ago that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned over Trump’s hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as his new Communications Director. Now, another key player in Trump’s administration is out thanks to “the Mooch” – White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Trump announced this shocking change in staff over Twitter, remarking that retired four-star general and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kennedy would be taking Priebus’ place:

We might have seen this coming – yesterday, Scaramucci told the New Yorker that Priebus was a “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic” and made several other vulgar comments about the former Republican National Committee president.

While this story is still developing, these rapid changes in staff show an administration that is clearly in trouble and struggling to keep its head above water as it self-destructs. Trump’s staff is being turned over at an unprecedented rate, and the amount of in-fighting between even the top staffers is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. But what else can you expect when you appoint the most vile, corrupt individuals to help you run a country?

If the leaks coming from the White House weren’t concerning enough, the recent changes in staff serve as a telling sign that things are falling apart on a daily basis and Trump is desperate to save his failing presidency. Already, Trump’s new Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci has become one of the most hated, abrasive characters in Trump’s administration and is causing trouble with other staffers. We can only imagine what this administration will look like in the weeks to come – and it’s probably safe to say that recovery will be impossible.

Featured image via Win McNamee / Getty Images