WATCH: Scaramucci Flips Out Over White House Leaks, Sends Ominous Warning To Reince Priebus

Anthony Scaramucci is a terrible communications director, and he proved it again on Thursday morning.

During an interview on CNN with Chris Cuomo, Donald Trump’s new main squeeze, otherwise known as the mooch who put a smooch on Trump’s ass, whined about leaks coming from the White House because news outlets reported on a dinner Scaramucci had with Sean Hannity .

“What I’m upset about is the process — and the junk pool, the dirty pool — in terms of the way this stuff is being done,” Scaramucci began. “I can’t have a couple of friends up from Fox & Friends, and Sean Hannity, who’s one of my closest friends, to dinner with the president and his first lady without it being leaked in seven minutes.”

He then claimed that “the fish stinks from the head down,” only to quickly clarify that he means everyone in the White House except Trump and himself.

“I can tell you two fish that don’t stink,” Scaramucci said. “And that’s me and the president.”

In short, Scaramucci just threw Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Ivanka Trump under the bus.

When asked about his relationship with Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, whom he accused of leaking information even though the information is supposed to be public since it’s a disclosure form, Scaramucci ominously referenced the Bible.

“Some brothers are like Cain and Abel. I don’t know if this is reparable or not, that’s up to the president.”

Priebus should probably be worried and the Secret Service should take notice. Because the story of Cain and Abel ends with Cain murdering his brother out of jealousy.

That’s right. Scaramucci just suggested that he could murder Priebus.

Scaramucci then declared that the job of White House staffers is to “inject this president into America.”

Yeah, against America’s will.

Here’s the video via VidMe.

Once again, Scaramucci delivers a failure of an interview all while tearing the White House apart in the process. Trump’s team must be so thrilled to be accused of being leakers.

Featured Image: Mark Wilson/Getty Images