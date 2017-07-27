Trump’s White House IMPLODES As Kellyanne Conway Attacks Fellow Top Staffer (VIDEO)

The amount of in-fighting that we’ve seen in Donald Trump’s administration is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. There have been an unprecedented amount of leaks coming from inside the White House, and Trump’s top staffers routinely throw each other under the bus, proving that Trump’s ‘administration’ is actually more like ‘The Apprentice’ than anything else

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway displayed this perfectly, when she recently argued that White House Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci was demoralized because he had to fill out financial disclosure forms before taking up his new position in Trump’s administration. Those very disclosure forms were leaked this week, and Scaramucci pretty much blamed White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus for it. As expected, Conway couldn’t wait to get on Fox & Friends to make it even worse. Trump’s most abrasive mouthpiece said:

“The most important part of Anthony’s tweet is when he talked about the FBI and the DOJ. He’s making clear that even though these documents are eventually procurable publicly that somebody doesn’t want him here. And somebody is trying to get in his way and scare him off from working here, which is a huge mistake.”

Conway complained that administration members like Scaramucci “have been completely demoralized and I think completely disinclined to do so based on the paperwork that we have to put forward. Divesting assets, the different hoops you have to run through. Because this White House is transparent and accountable and we all comply with those rules.”

Conway continued to attack Priebus, stating:

“There are leaks, and then there are people using the press to shiv each other in the ribs. That’s different than a leak. A leak is, ‘Did you see the memo Kellyanne put out on this matter? Did you hear what Jared said in the senior staff meeting?’ That’s a classic leak.”

Fox News host Steve Doocy stated that the “elephant in the room” was Priebus, and whether or not he was “the big leaker.” Conway was more than happy to issue this ominous warning:

“Leakers are easier to figure out than they may think. The West Wing is a very small place.”

You can watch Conway attack her fellow Trump staffer below:

Featured image via Kevin Hagen / Getty Images