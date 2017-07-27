Trump Awards Woman The Medal Of Valor Then Kisses Her

On Thursday, Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Valor to five first responders for their heroic actions after a crazed Jill Stein supporter opened fire on congressional baseball practice, nearly killing raging homophobe and terrible human being Rep. Steve Scalise.

“These officers saved the lives of every innocent person on the field that day,” Trump said in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, calling the men and woman “American heroes” for their actions.

Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, who was wounded in the attack, was among those Trump honored — and he certainly treated her with all the respect she deserved…NOT (is that still cool to do?).

After presenting her with her medal, Trump whispered in her ear and leaned in for an incredibly uncomfortable kiss Griner went out of her way to ensure was only on the cheek.

Imagine if Obama kissed a Medal of Valor recipient-Trump should be impeached for this-Where's outrage from GOP? SAD! https://t.co/Swzdu2KNN7 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 27, 2017

Naturally, the internet cringed in collective horror:

I threw up in my mouth a little just watching this. 🤢 — Melanie Jane (@mjprestarri) July 27, 2017

I think her expression says it all. “Chief Sexual Assaulter in Charge” violates yet another woman 🍊🐷 — InYrDreemz Art (@InYrDreemz) July 27, 2017

You can tell from her expression she knows it’s coming and it’s grossing her out, BIGLY! — politicaddict (@politicaddictio) July 27, 2017

I saw this live. I was disgusted. Total lack of respect for this 1st responder. He would never kiss a man, nor did he! — Ann Barbe (@boysx2_ann) July 27, 2017

She was HATING IT TOO!

The look on her face walking away said it all! — People V. Trump (@Not45Th) July 27, 2017

She really looks terrified. — Denise Weatherwax (@weathergirl49) July 27, 2017

If Griner looked like she couldn’t stand being near him, it’s worth noting that she is a member of the LGBT community and Trump just got done saying that transgender Americans aren’t human enough to serve their country and followed that up by having his justice department dispute the fact that her basic civil rights exist.

Then he forced a totally unwanted kiss on her.

Featured image via screengrab