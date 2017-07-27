GOP Senator Has Had ENOUGH: Firing Mueller Could End Trump Presidency (VIDEO)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has never been a fan of Donald Trump. He regularly criticized Trump throughout his disastrous campaign and very publicly refused to support him or vote for him. Now that we are six months into this American nightmare of a “presidency,” it seems that Senator Graham is more than done with Trump. When asked about Trump’s repeated attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as well as his flagrant attempts to impede and obstruct Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Graham did not mince words. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Graham said:

“If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay.”

He went on to say that Trump is clearly trying to “humiliate” and “marginalize” his own Attorney General. After that, he said that any attempts to fire Mueller “could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.”

That’s about as blatant a threat of impeachment as any GOP lawmaker has lobbed at Trump. It seems that Graham is finally standing up and actually telling his GOP colleagues that protecting our democracy is much more important than protecting Trump. Throughout the campaign and now as he occupies the Oval Office, Trump has proven himself to be unfit. He has careened from outrage to outrage, and increasingly lessened America’s standing on the world stage.

Now, it seems even his own party is sick of him. Just Wednesday night, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley warned Trump that he would not confirm an Attorney General this year if Trump fires Sessions. Now, we have Lindsey Graham insisting that Trump must stop trying to turn America into a banana republic.

Trump would do well to listen to these men. There’s a reason Congress is Article 1 of the Constitution, and the Presidency is Article 2. They can kneecap him in a minute if pushed, and it seems that Trump is very close to crossing that red line with Lindsey Graham.

Featured image via Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images