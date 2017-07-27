Boy Scouts Forced To Apologize On Trump’s Behalf

After a fierce backlash following Donald Trump’s appalling speech in front of the Boy Scouts in West Virginia, an official with the organization was forced to apologize for the former reality show star’s wildly inappropriate “political rhetoric.” Initially, the BSA issued a statement but Trump’s speech was not addressed.

On Thursday, since Trump could not find it in himself to apologize for being highly inappropriate, an official with the Boy Scouts of America apologized in a message posted online to the scouting community for the political content of his speech at the National Scout Jamboree.

“I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree. That was never our intent,” Michael Surbaugh, Chief Scout Executive, wrote.

Trump’s speech was so awful that a former CIA chief said “it was like watching a dictator” and said it “gave him the creeps.” The amateur president even prompted the crowd of children to boo former president Barack Obama. The event was supposed to be about the Boy Scouts but as usual, Trump’s intense jealousy of his predecessor was on full display.

Surbaugh said “we know the past few days have been overshadowed by the remarks offered by the President of the United States” and that’s putting it mildly.

Trump took to the podium, not to congratulate the children, but to slam the “fake news” media. He promoted the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and boasted about his electoral night victory and called out the Washington “cesspool.”

“Who the Hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts,” he said, then kept talking about politics, among other inappropriate things like a New York cocktail party. “The hottest people in New York were at this party,” he told the children.

The organization’s Facebook page is inundated with comments from upset parents ready to yank their sons out of the organization. It’s not a Democrat vs. Republican sort of thing. It’s about decency.

