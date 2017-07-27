Anthony Scaramucci Just Said Some Weird Stuff About Steve Bannon’s ‘C*ck’

On Wednesday, new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza to complain about a tweet he sent out noting that Melania Trump attended a dinner with Scaramucci, Trump, Sean Hannity, and Fox News executive Bill Shine:

Senior White House official tells me that Melania was also at the dinner tonight with Trump, Hannity, Shine, and Scaramucci. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 27, 2017

“Who leaked that to you?” Scaramucci demanded, threatening to “eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over.”

“I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can’t help themselves,” he complained. “You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it.”

“They’ll all be fired by me,” he said. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

Lizza refused to reveal his source repeatedly, but Scaramucci seems to be a teensy bit paranoid.

“Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said, channeling his view of Priebus: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’”

Then things got nuts, if they weren’t before. He started talking about Steve Bannon’s penis:

Scaramucci was particularly incensed by a Politico report about his financial-disclosure form, which he viewed as an illegal act of retaliation by Priebus. The reporter said Thursday morning that the document was publicly available and she had obtained it from the Export-Import Bank. Scaramucci didn’t know this at the time, and he insisted to me that Priebus had leaked the document, and that the act was “a felony.” “I’ve called the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice,” he told me. “Are you serious?” I asked. “The swamp will not defeat him,” he said, breaking into the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go fuck themselves.” Scaramucci also told me that, unlike other senior officials, he had no interest in media attention. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.” (Bannon declined to comment.)

Minutes later, The Mooch tweeted his infamous now-deleted “leak” tweet accusing Priebus of a felony.

Trump hires the “best people,” right? Right?

