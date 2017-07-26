Trump’s Salary Donation Is Just Bullsh*t PR, And Here’s Why

Amateur president Donald Trump is donating his second-quarter salary to the Department of Education, the White House announced Wednesday. During her daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was besieged with questions about Trump’s Twitter announcement saying that he’s banning transgender Americans from serving in the military, told everyone about the $100,000 donation. Huckabee Sanders then handed the check signed by the former reality show star to Education Secretary Betsy Devos, a billionaire.

Now, while they may seem generous on the surface, Trump has proposed slashing the Education Department by $9.2 billion. That’s a 14 percent reduction so $100,000 is a mere drop in the bucket.

And while he’s profiting from his businesses, typically every weekend when the 71-year-old needs a break, he threw his relatively meager salary at the very department he’s stripping funding from.

DeVos announced that the money would go toward hosting a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics camp for children at the department.

“We want to encourage as many students as possible to pursue STEM fields,” DeVos said.

Trump's donation to Dept of Education: $100,000. Spending cut to education in Trump's proposed 2018 budget: $9,200,000,000. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 26, 2017

Trump donated his first quarter salary of about $78,000 to the National Park Service. Just like Huckabee Sanders did today, Sean Spicer made a big show of handing over the Trump’s salary to benefit the National Park Service, but his budget slashes the Department of the Interior by 12 percent.

Trump’s first paycheck of $78,333 went to a department he planned to slash by $1.6 billion in funding. We see a pattern here!

Shortly before Trump’s inauguration, Mar-a-Lago doubled its annual membership fee to $200,000. He’s literally profiting from his ‘presidency’ by using his Florida resort for official government business. Each weekend Trump spends at one of his businesses, the visit generates revenue for the alleged president. And we, the taxpayers, are footing the bill.

But hey, he gave departments which he’s slashed funding for his paycheck, so he’s a really good guy, right? Here, have a penny while I take a billion dollars from you. It’s all good.

It does make a good photo-op, though.

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images