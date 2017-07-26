Trump Will ‘Torture’ Sessions Every Day Until He Resigns: Report

Trump apparently will continue the feud he started with Jeff Sessions when he said he thought Sessions had been very unfair in recusing himself from the Russia investigation. He wants someone who is going to be 100 percent blindly loyal (meaning someone who will stop any and all investigations into him and his family and open investigations into Hillary and the Democrats), and clearly, Sessions isn’t it. So, according to one of Trump’s close advisers, he will torture Sessions until he resigns:

He wants to fire him but he doesn’t want the confrontation. He doesn’t mind the long negative storyline. He will torture him every single day.”

When Trump gets all butthurt like this, he focuses his ire on the perceived guilty party and doesn’t let it go until they either cave or someone manages to convince him to let it go. Sessions, thus far, has maintained that he will not resign, and, well, Trump just can’t have that.

According to Politico, Trump has been whining up one side and down the other about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation to anyone who will listen. Not only did Trump say that was unfair to him, but he also said that, if he’d known Sessions was going to take the job and then recuse himself, he would never have “given” him the job in the first place. To Trump, recusal in this situation is a grave abdication of responsibility and a betrayal of trust when the person doing so is supposed to be on Trump’s side (if they’re an opponent, of course, they must recuse over the slightest possible conflict).

Sessions, for his part, doesn’t seem to know what the problem is. One person close to him said that they’ve spoken to people in the West Wing and nobody understands why Trump is doing this. But Trump, never one to let go of a grudge until his enemy is completely vanquished (and sometimes, not even then), reportedly wants to see how Sessions will respond to things like mockery and humiliation.

If Sessions does resign, Trump will eventually turn his ire on someone else. He wants sycophants, not people who will do their jobs.

Featured image via Michael Reynolds and Mark Wilson/Getty Images