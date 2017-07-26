Trump Attacks Sessions Again For Not Helping Him Obstruct Russia Investigation

Apparently, Donald Trump thinks the Attorney General serves as the president’s personal legal protector.

Despite criticism from many Republicans, Trump continued his attacks on Jeff Sessions on Wednesday morning, marking the third consecutive day in which Trump has targeted Sessions on Twitter.

Trump demanded to know why Sessions didn’t fire acting-FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

…big dollars ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The political affiliation of someone’s spouse is not a legitimate reason to fire someone. Also, Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation and does not want to be seen obstructing the investigation.

Trump’s attacks against Sessions began on Monday when he demanded that Sessions persecute Hillary Clinton, referring to him as “beleaguered.”

So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Trump struck again on Tuesday, calling Sessions “weak” for not going after Clinton over emails.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Keep in mind that Trump himself declined to prosecute Hillary Clinton after the election.

“It’s just not something that I feel very strongly about,” Trump said at the time.

In other words, Trump knows that prosecuting Clinton would be pointless because she has been cleared by the FBI. Opening another investigation for something she was already cleared for would be a true definition of a witch hunt.

This is the third time Trump has attacked Sessions on Twitter this week alone. And it’s not making Republicans very happy. Senator Lindsey Graham slammed Trump for it in a statement he released on Twitter Tuesday morning.

And Graham is just one of many Republicans who are sick and tired of him attacking Sessions.

But Trump did it again anyway, and you have to wonder how long Republicans are going to put up with Trump’s bullshit.

