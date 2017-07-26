Transgender Navy SEAL Hero Dares Trump: Tell Me To My Face I’m Not Worthy Of Serving

Because today ends in a Y, Donald Trump took to his twitter account to bash a group of people; this time it was transgender Americans. In a series of early morning tweets on Wednesday, Trump announced that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals serving “in any capacity” in the U.S. armed forces, thus overturning the Obama-era rule. Trump’s decision is in stark contrast to his vow during his campaign last year in which he said he would be a better friend to the LGBTQ community than Hillary Clinton. “I will tell you who the better friend is and some day I believe that will be proven out big league,” Trump said at the time.

According to the RAND Corporation, in 2016 there were between 1,320 and 6,630 transgender people serving in the military.

On Wednesday, a retired Navy SEAL team 6 hero who is transgendered, called out Trump over his decision to ban trans people from serving in the U.S. military, telling him to tell her to her face that she is not worthy of serving.

Kristin Beck, a 20-year-veteran of the Navy SEALS, was interviewed by Business Insider about Trump’s ban and she had a few choice words for the amateur president.

“Let’s meet face to face and you tell me I’m not worthy,” Kristin Beck said, referring to President Bone Spurs. “Transgender doesn’t matter. Do your service.”

“Being transgender doesn’t affect anyone else,” Beck continued. “We are liberty’s light. If you can’t defend that for everyone that’s an American citizen, that’s not right.”

Beck was deployed 13 times over two decades and served in Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, according to Business Insider. She received the Bronze Star award for valor and the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in combat so she served our country well.

“I was defending individual liberty,” she said. “I defended for Republicans. I defended for Democrats. I defended for everyone.”

We’re picturing Trump being fired upon as a soldier comes up to rescue him. “Are you transgendered, because if you are, you are not supposed to be here.” No one would be surprised if Trump started unleashing mean-girl tweets about the retired Navy SEAL. We can see it now: “She’s a LOSER!”

Go on Trump, tell that to her face. Tell this war hero that she’s not worthy of serving.

