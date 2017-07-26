Apparently, Trump Is Sad He Has No Eric Holder

Over the last few days, President Trump has made it no secret that he is tired of having Jeff Sessions on board as Attorney General. As usual, the situation was confirmed by an early morning tweet from the President himself, this time coming on Tuesday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Now the new White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, has stepped up to replace former Press Secretary and acting White House Communications Director Sean Spicer and right into this mess. Spicer announced his intention to resign last week and will formally step down from the role in August, so now it’s Scaramucci’s duty to try and justify whatever move President Trump makes next and he is more than aware that it will most likely be the firing of Sessions.

In fact, Scaramucci has already come straight out and said that Trump “probably” wants Sessions gone. The comment came during an interview with conservative MSNBC host Hugh Hewitt, who made the statement “it’s clear the President wants him gone,” in reference to Sessions.

“I have an enormous amount of respect for the Attorney General,” was Scaramucci’s reply. “But I do know the President pretty well. And if there’s this level of tension in the relationship that’s public, you’re probably right. But I don’t want to speak for the President on that because he’s a Cabinet official. And I sort of think that has to be between the President of the United States and a Cabinet official.”

But Scaramucci didn’t stop there. Far from it. Rather, he continued by going into detail of how a person like Barack Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, would be the perfect fit for Trump in order to build a great Cabinet relationship.

“You and I might be at odds with Eric Holder politically,” Scaramucci told Hewitt. “But one of the things I would give him a lot of credit for is that he was a pretty good hockey goalie for the president. He was also willing to help the president inside the bounds of the law. I’m not saying these guys did anything illegal. But when you think about the relationship John Kennedy had with his brother as Attorney General, or you think about the relationship the president had with Eric Holder — President Obama — [Trump and Sessions] probably don’t have that sort of relationship. And I think the president, when he thinks about the architecture of his Cabinet, I think he needs that sort of a relationship there.”

So Barack Obama might be the only person Trump dislikes almost as much as Hillary Clinton, but the President really needs someone like Obama’s Attorney General right now in order to build some solidarity according to the White House Communications Director. Interesting.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images