WATCH: Republican Lawmaker Has Finally Had Enough Of Trump’s Bullsh*t

Donald Trump’s continuing effort to derail the investigation of his Russia scandal is finally causing his support among Republicans in Congress to crack.

For months, Trump has been interfering with the investigation by firing FBI Director James Comey, accusing investigators of conducting a “witch hunt,” threatening Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and whining about it Twitter.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have had to deal with all of this, and it has been one giant distraction that they are finally getting sick and tired of it.

During an appearance on Morning Joe on Tuesday morning, GOP Rep. Charlie Dent informed the MSNBC hosts that he and many of his colleagues are exhausted by Trump’s obsession with the investigation.

I’m very concerned about the continuing drama, chaos, instability, and dysfunction coming out of the White House,” Dent said. “I have come to expect a certain amount of dysfunction in government, but they’ve taken the fun out of dysfunction.”

“This is really tough,” Dent continued. “This is not easy for any of us. Talking about, the FBI director gets fired, now trying to push the attorney general out… And there was discussion last week about pushing out or firing Mueller. I mean, you can’t fire the FBI. The investigations are going to continue. I just don’t — I don’t understand why all this interference. It’s not helpful, and it’s very distracting. We have a lot of work to do on Capitol Hill, but we deal with this daily drama, and it doesn’t make your job easier.”

Here’s the video via VidMe.

If Donald Trump keeps it up, he’s going to wake up one day and discover that he has no more support from Republicans in Congress. Clearly, Trump’s antics are starting to take a toll on them. Usually, presidents do not try to interfere with the wheels of justice. But Trump has been doing that from day one and his obsession is only getting worse. At some point, Republicans are going to decide that ousting Trump would be better than continuing to defend his bullshit. Dent being fed up is just the beginning.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images