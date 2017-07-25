Trump Has Total UNHINGED Scatter-Brained Mental Meltdown For The Entire World To See

Donald Trump is desperate to distract everyone from keeping up with his Russia scandal.

In yet another early morning Twitter rant, Trump blew several fuses and made it clear that he must not be allowed to continue being president any longer.

First, Trump attacked Jeff Sessions and demanded he persecute Hillary Clinton.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – “quietly working to boost Clinton.” So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Then he attacked the acting head of the FBI.

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump then attacked Republicans and demanded they pass his terrible Trumpcare bill, and went on to compare Obamacare to torture.

Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump even delusionally claimed that Jared Kushner proved that there was no collusion with Russia.

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Except that he offered no proof whatsoever and his testimony, which was not under oath, has been torn apart.

Trump also threatened the European Union for protecting their own workforce.

Working on major Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. Could be very big & exciting. JOBS! The E.U. is very protectionist with the U.S. STOP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

And then he returned to ranting about healthcare with one final tweet.

This will be a very interesting day for HealthCare.The Dems are obstructionists but the Republicans can have a great victory for the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Donald Trump is not fit to serve as president. The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked or Congress needs to impeach him. He should be in prison or a mental institution, not in the White House with access to nuclear weapons.

