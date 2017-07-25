News

Trump Gets Wrecked After Confirming Secret CIA Program On Twitter (TWEETS)

By John Prager ·

Trump continued his attacks on the FAKE NEWS media on Monday night, leveling yet another attack on the “Amazon Washington Post” over a story they published regarding one of the many things The Donald did to support Russia — and in doing so, he appears to have confirmed the existence of a secret CIA program.

The story in question claimed that Trump had ended a secret CIA program to train Syrian rebels to fight against dictator Bashar al-Assad. According to the Post, Vladimir Putin had long wanted to see the program shut down, and doing so “reflects Trump’s interest in finding ways to work with Russia, which saw the anti-Assad program as an assault on its interests.”

“The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad,” Trump tweeted.

Trump, of course, didn’t dispute the existence of the program — just some of the “facts” surrounding his decision to end it. Then it was right back to attacking the FAKE NEWS, apparently unaware that he had just revealed classified information:

So what got him on the topic? Politico reporter Hadas Gold notes that Fox News’ Sean Hannity was discussing the secret program on his show Monday night:

Naturally, Americans are a little bit concerned that our alleged President is on Twitter blabbing our national secrets again:

Just to be clear about what happened: Donald Trump doesn’t like a media outlet so he confirmed the existence of a classified CIA program Vladimir Putin wanted gone.

This is not normal.

Featured image via Getty Images/screengrab

