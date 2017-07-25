Trump Gets Wrecked After Confirming Secret CIA Program On Twitter (TWEETS)

Trump continued his attacks on the FAKE NEWS media on Monday night, leveling yet another attack on the “Amazon Washington Post” over a story they published regarding one of the many things The Donald did to support Russia — and in doing so, he appears to have confirmed the existence of a secret CIA program.

The story in question claimed that Trump had ended a secret CIA program to train Syrian rebels to fight against dictator Bashar al-Assad. According to the Post, Vladimir Putin had long wanted to see the program shut down, and doing so “reflects Trump’s interest in finding ways to work with Russia, which saw the anti-Assad program as an assault on its interests.”

“The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad,” Trump tweeted.

The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump, of course, didn’t dispute the existence of the program — just some of the “facts” surrounding his decision to end it. Then it was right back to attacking the FAKE NEWS, apparently unaware that he had just revealed classified information:

So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So what got him on the topic? Politico reporter Hadas Gold notes that Fox News’ Sean Hannity was discussing the secret program on his show Monday night:

.@TuckerCarlson was discussing this Post story (from july 19) tonight on his program https://t.co/Z4ZEOXmwI4 https://t.co/8b56qNk1E5 — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 25, 2017

Naturally, Americans are a little bit concerned that our alleged President is on Twitter blabbing our national secrets again:

Isn’t he tweeting about a classified program? — Kelly Pranghofer (@kellypranghofer) July 25, 2017

You misspelled “directly supported Bashar al Assad because Russia supports him”. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 25, 2017

Screw bone spurs! Trump ignorantly declassified a covert operation via Twitter. He’s unfit to serve! — April (@speakout_april) July 25, 2017

Seriously, fuck off. You managed to make the freakin’ Boy Scouts look like fascists today. Just shut up. Please. — MichaelMarshallSmith (@ememess) July 25, 2017

Trump’s rant about WaPo story on US aid to Syria sounds like Putin’s words. — Key (@GoodMenDidZilch) July 25, 2017

POTUS Trump just discussed a covert CIA operation and threatened major US corporation due to CEO owning a newspaper he dislikes. pic.twitter.com/3vF4pu2mgB — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 25, 2017

It’s “Disclose Secret CIA Operations and endanger valuable hard to find Syrian assets Week” — Donovan Rozier (@Gaberino4) July 25, 2017

God, are you really stupid enough to reveal a (formerly) covert operation on Twitter? My cat is literally smarter than you. Buffoon. — Carter Gaddis (@DadScribe) July 25, 2017

leaking classified info…who’s the leaker now? You’re a traitor giving away state secrets. #impeachtrump #25thAmendmentNOW — J F (@carpjen) July 25, 2017

What putie wants, putie gets, right? — HippieChick (@MKlave) July 25, 2017

Just to be clear about what happened: Donald Trump doesn’t like a media outlet so he confirmed the existence of a classified CIA program Vladimir Putin wanted gone.

This is not normal.

Featured image via Getty Images/screengrab