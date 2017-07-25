Rachel Maddow Obliterates Fox’s Ratings As Americans Flock To REAL Trump Coverage (DETAILS)

On Monday, cable news network MSNBC made their own history, finishing in Nielsen ratings for the first time in their 21-year span as the most-watched network in primetime on basic cable. I’ll give you three guesses how the network reached this milestone, but you won’t need the third:

The two top hosts on the young-by-comparison network have leveraged Donald Trump’s seemingly unending saga with Russia into a media powerhouse. Maddow, of course, has been winning the top spot in her time slot for a month, but the two have now combined to make MSNBC now not just better-ranked than Fox News, but the most-watched network in all of cable for the week of July 17th-21st.

It helps that there’s no shortage of news to cover, but the simple fact is, Americans are hungry for real reporting on what’s happening with the major players in the maelstrom of investigations sparked by Trump’s disregard for ethics, morals, and even the law.

Rachel Maddow has proven time and again that her investigative style makes her seem absolutely born for the Trump era. Although my local progressive station went extinct in favor of more sports broadcasting, I remember listening to Rachel (all the way back to Unfiltered with Chuck D) on the radio in between Stephanie Miller, Randi Rhodes, Thom Hartmann, and the whole gang of liberal commentators who kept me sane. Seeing her graduate from radio to television was one of the highlights of the last decade for me. Finally, she’s getting the recognition she deserves for her hard work and investigations.

The other networks rounding out the top five for the week were Fox, Disney, USA, and HGTV. The big story, however, was Maddow herself, who had the number one news program on cable, including the biggest share of the prized age 25-54 demographic.

We wish Rachel, Lawrence, and MSNBC continued success as they work to expose the underpinnings of a corrupt presidency.

