WAPO: Trump Planning To Go Around Senate To Replace Sessions With A Loyal Stooge

Donald Trump is very busy right now trying to get rid of his Attorney General, one Jeff Sessions. This is pretty extraordinary, since Sessions endorsed Trump while the rest of the elected Republican establishment was still treating Trump’s candidacy with a mix of comedy and horror. Now, however, times have changed. Trump wants Sessions gone, due his firm (and possibly true) belief that Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

As Mueller digs further into Trump World — including into Trump’s finances, which Trump himself has said is some kind of red line — Trump is looking for a way to rid himself of the threat of what Mueller might find. With Sessions recused, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is the one who would have the authority to fire Robert Mueller. Rosenstein has gone on the record under oath as saying that he will do no such thing without just cause. The solution to all of this for Trump? Get rid of Sessions and Rosenstein, and appoint an Attorney General who will be a staunch and unwavering Trump loyalist.

It has been speculated that Trump is considering that former New York Mayor and fervent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani might be just the man to do this. However, there is just one problem with that: Giuliani likely wouldn’t pass the Senate confirmation process in this climate. In order to appear non-partisan, even Senate Republicans would insist on a nominee who is not an obvious Trump stalwart. Plus, Rudy Giuliani already admitted on the air that he literally tried to help Trump find a way to ban Muslims from the nation without doing so explicitly so as to pass Constitutional muster. Then there was the time during the campaign when Giuliani seemed to know what would be in a batch of hacked anti-Hillary Clinton emails that were leaked shortly after his statements. So, yeah, big confirmation problems there.

So, what’s Trump to do? Well, that’s easy. Go around the Senate completely and install any Attorney General he wants, by appointing someone during the recess that the Senate always takes in late summer. Problem solved. According to the Washington Post, Team Trump is considering doing just that, when it comes to weighing options to get a pro-Trump Attorney General. From WaPo:

Another scenario is that Trump could make a recess appointment, said University of Texas School of Law professor Steve Vladeck. Under that plan, Trump could choose an attorney general during the August recess who would serve until the end of the next Senate session, which could be early January. That person would have the same authority as someone who is confirmed by the Senate, Vladeck said.

Now obviously such a move would be nothing short of the height of corruption, and politically explosive for Congressional Republicans, especially if they don’t warn him against doing this. We all know that Trump and the people in the White House don’t care how something like that looks. They want Robert Mueller and his Russia investigation gone at all costs, and if it means looking guilty as hell to do it, so be it. Anyone who has paid attention knows that Rudy Giuliani would have absolutely no issue following a Trump order to fire Robert Mueller. He’d relish the task, in fact, because that would put him in the highest regard in Trump World – perhaps permanently.

Republicans, if this shit goes down like this, it’s on your heads. It would literally spin us into a full-fledged Constitutional crisis. If Trump moves to fire Mueller, you need to impeach him. Period.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images