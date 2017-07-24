Trump Just Made A Hugely Inappropriate Threat Over Trumpcare While Speaking To Boy Scouts (VIDEO)

With the Trumpcare vote coming up tomorrow, The Donald is out stumping for support for the bill, and being really inappropriate about it. He actually asked Navy personnel to call their Congresspeople about healthcare, and now he’s threatening his own Health and Human Services secretary, Tom Price, in front of Boy Scouts.

Yes, that’s right, while speaking at the Boy Scout Jamboree in Virginia today, Trump decided it was not only appropriate to get political and do nonsense like demand more loyalty, but he also pointed directly to Price at one point and said, “By the way, you’re going to get the votes? He better get ’em. He better get ’em,” in reference to getting the necessary votes to move the disastrous Trumpcare bill to the Senate floor for debate.

He also said, “He better get Senator Capito to vote for it.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito is one of Virginia’s two Senators, and one of the three who said they would not vote to move Trumpcare forward for a full debate.

But that wasn’t all Trump said. This is where things got really inappropriate. Trump thought he’d play reality television star once again after telling Price that he’d better be getting the necessary votes for tomorrow. He made it clear, in front of children, that there will be hell for Price to pay, if he doesn’t.

Watch below:

Featured image via video screen capture