Trump Considering Firing Sessions And Replacing Him With Corrupt Trump Crony

On Saturday, amateur president Donald Trump whined that Republicans aren’t protecting him from his own scandals, thus forbidding him from having a safe place in which to avoid being triggered. Trump wondered Monday morning why Attorney General Jeff Sessions hasn’t investigated “Hillarys [SIC] crimes and Russia relations” in a classic case of projection. Just after ‘winning’ the election, Trump no longer showed an interest in pursuing Clinton, though. Earlier this month, Trump raged against Sessions in a bizarre interview with the New York Times.

Trump was upset that Sessions recused himself from anything regarding the Russia probe. After all, he did lie to the Senate Committee about meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump revealed that he would have never chosen Sessions as his AG if he knew he would recuse himself.

So now, it’s come down to Sessions facing the ax at the ever-revolving door at the White house.

During his early morning tweetstorm Monday, Trump referred to Sessions as a “beleaguered A.G.”

Trump has raised the possibility of bringing back Rudolph Giuliani to head the Justice Department, according to West Wing confidants, Mike Allen of Axios reports.

Allen revealed that Trump has been considering Giuliani even before the interview with the Times. Sessions, for all his loyalty to Trump, might be replaced with another loyalist.

Trump has repeatedly suggested there will be a shakeup of staff, mostly when there’s a leak, and this White House’s leaks are more like a massive rainfall.

As Axios points out, “the Giuliani balloon may go nowhere” because it could just be an empty threat.

And then there’s Newt Gingrich, a man who has been devoted to Donald Trump.

As Axios reported Saturday, Newt Gingrich — who also went all-in with the Trump campaign — may take a more visible, frequent role as a defender as Trump girds for battle with special counsel Bob Mueller.

But, this tweet Gingrich sent out touting Mueller as Special Counsel may come back to bite him in the a**.

“Robert Mueller is superb choice to be special counsel,” Gingrich said. “His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity. Media should now calm down.”

Robert Mueller is superb choice to be special counsel. His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity. Media should now calm down — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) May 18, 2017

Giuliani and disgraced former House Speaker Newt Gingrich would both have a difficult time getting 50 Republicans senators to vote in order to confirm him. On the other hand, Sessions, with all of his baggage, was confirmed.

No matter how loyal someone is in the Trump administration, the former reality show star can turn on that person on a dime if he needs someone to blame for his own failings. That’s not to say we feel sorry for Sessions. F*ck that guy!

Flashback: “This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” Trump said in mid-February. “Despite the fact that I can’t get my Cabinet approved, and they are outstanding people.”

Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images.