This Congressman Just Took A Stand Against Trump’s Corruption And Trump Will HATE It

Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest are finally starting to create some major problems for the undeserving POTUS.

When Trump was elected, most Americans were up in arms over the fact that Trump has so many messy, shady business ties and would clearly be trying to exploit his position in the White House for his own personal gain. Judging from what we’ve seen from Trump and his corrupt family in these short six months of his presidency, we had every right to be worried — Trump has been trying to profit off of his new role from the second he stepped into the White House.

Fortunately, members of Congress are standing up to this unethical behavior. On Monday, a Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives proposed legislation that would prevent the government from renting rooms at any of Trump’s hotels for official business matters. In a statement that pretty much reflects exactly how most Americans feel about this, Representative Don Beyer of Virginia said:

“Donald Trump should not be allowed to line his or his family’s pockets with taxpayer dollars.”

Exactly! Rep. Beyer also stated that these amendments to a spending bill were critical due to Trump’s “unprecedented failure to divest from his business, and the ongoing entanglement between the Trump Organization and the White House.” This is following a similar motion that happened last month, when the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit that stated it was a constitutional violation to make government payments to Trump’s businesses.

The White House has yet to comment on this, but we can all be certain that Trump is going to have a colossal meltdown over it. Every time someone calls out his unethical actions — even if they’re 100 percent true — Trump acts like a toddler and has a meltdown. Whether he likes it or not, Trump should NOT be profiting from his presidency when he is supposed to be serving the American people, and his personal interests must be blocked.

