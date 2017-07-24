Republicans Demand Chelsea Clinton Be Questioned Over Benghazi, Hillary ‘Scandals’ (VIDEO)

If you thought leaving Congress would somehow make former Benghazi witch hunter Jason Chaffetz smarter, you were utterly, woefully wrong.

In an appearance on his new home, Fox News, Chaffetz whined that Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. have to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee because of that teensy little meeting they had with a “Russian government lawyer,” a KGB spy, and a Russian money launderer where they expected to receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

Instead, he says, Chelsea Clinton should be dragged in to testify about Benghazi.

“Republicans need to get a backbone,” Chaffetz said. “Every time the Democrats say they need to call up Jared Kushner or Don Jr. — call up Chelsea Clinton, call up the Clintons.”

“So every time a Democrat says ‘I gotta talk to Donald Trump Jr.,’ then go up and bring Chelsea Clinton in there,”Chaffetz said, falsely claiming that Chelsea Clinton was “involved in the Benghazi situation” because of her association with the Clinton Foundation.

“They would never, ever do this to the Clintons,” Chaffetz said of Kushner’s testimony despite the fact that “they” literally did this to Hillary Clinton, forcing her to withstand 11 hours of ridiculous questions — notably in public, unlike Kushner and his cohorts.

Watch it below:

