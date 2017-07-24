Now Trump Wants to ‘Drain The Sewer’ So The Internet Let Him Know He’s A Piece Of Sh*t (TWEETS)

Donald Trump is losing it. On Monday, he kicked off his morning with perhaps his dumbest ravings yet about swamps and sewers and fake news (oh my?).

“Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer – it’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!” our middle-schooler-in-chief tweeted.

Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer – it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

If you’re thinking “what the f*ck is he on about?” then you’re not the only one. For one, a sewer is a drainage system. That’s the whole point.

Just like Adolf Hitler, Trump continued his attacks on the Lügenpresse — “FAKE NEWS” as Trump calls the media.

He also once again demanded that everyone focus on “Crooked Hillarys” rather than himself. It is unclear if he meant that as a possessive or a plural.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Basically, this tantrum was a gigantic mountain of stupidity and Americans were glad to mock him mercilessly for it.

You are right. If DC was a swamp before, you made it a sewer. Next stop: toxic waste dump — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 24, 2017

How do you think sewers work, exactly? — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 24, 2017

Brilliant! Although, to be fair, DC’s sewer is clogged by a MASSIVE fatberg at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. — Sean (@DailyChef7) July 24, 2017

If by “Fake News” you mean “My misleading tweets, statements & surrogates,” agree! Screw the sewer; in 2018 & 2020 let’s “Flush the Toilet”! — Pep Rosenfeld (@peprosenfeld) July 24, 2017

Okay, have you tried calling the plumber? Let me know how it goes. — nic shields (@nicshields) July 24, 2017

You ARE the biggest, slimiest, diseased sewer rat so stop whining #DonnieTwoScoops! pic.twitter.com/Zx7GKfBUV4 — alexandra halaby (@iskandrah) July 24, 2017

You’re SO right! You DID create a sewer in the @WhiteHouse! Thank you for correctly pointing that out. #drainthesewer — Shaun O’Banion (@shaun_obanion) July 24, 2017

Ofcourse it’s worse. You added half of Goldman Sachs, the foreclosure king, a racist elf, white nationalists, neo-nazis & Russian colluders — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) July 24, 2017

Where would sewers drain into? Surely you’d have to use more sewers and that would compound the problem, no? — Conor Mac (@thefella) July 24, 2017

Yes, change the slogan. That should stop you from hiring a rogues gallery of the least qualified, most compromised federal officials ever. — Mark Banker (@themarkbanker) July 24, 2017

Is a sewer better or worse than a swamp? This is the most interesting debate topic you’ve raised since becoming president. — Paul Caiozzo (@PaulCaiozzo) July 24, 2017

Yes, you managed to drain the swamp directly into the WH. And your constant refrain of ‘fake news’ leads us to believe it isn’t fake at all — Susan Price (@PriceSjrw5614) July 24, 2017

So you turned the “swamp” into a “sewer”? And now it’s overflowing. So much winning! — Paul Cyr (@PaulCyr5) July 24, 2017

We know you’re much worse than we first thought. We’d love to”drain the sewer”. How long before you can move out? — Kristine Lynne (@thegoodmama) July 24, 2017

It begins with you so when are you gonna resign so we can drain the sewer? — Sheree Williams (@ShereeW1974) July 24, 2017

Trump seems nervous about something. Could it be that his son-in-law, son, and former campaign manager are testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about their collusion with Russia? The fact that the noose is tightening?

What’s he worried about?

Featured image via Getty Images/screengrab