Now Trump Wants to ‘Drain The Sewer’ So The Internet Let Him Know He’s A Piece Of Sh*t (TWEETS)

By John Prager ·

Donald Trump is losing it. On Monday, he kicked off his morning with perhaps his dumbest ravings yet about swamps and sewers and fake news (oh my?).

“Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer – it’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!” our middle-schooler-in-chief tweeted.

If you’re thinking “what the f*ck is he on about?” then you’re not the only one. For one, a sewer is a drainage system. That’s the whole point.

Just like Adolf Hitler, Trump continued his attacks on the Lügenpresse — “FAKE NEWS” as Trump calls the media.

He also once again demanded that everyone focus on “Crooked Hillarys” rather than himself. It is unclear if he meant that as a possessive or a plural.

Basically, this tantrum was a gigantic mountain of stupidity and Americans were glad to mock him mercilessly for it.

Trump seems nervous about something. Could it be that his son-in-law, son, and former campaign manager are testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about their collusion with Russia? The fact that the noose is tightening?

What’s he worried about?

