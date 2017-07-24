Male Republican Blames ‘Female Senators’ For GOP Failure To Pass Health Law

A Texas Republican congressman blamed female Republicans for the GOP’s cruel ‘health care’ bill, which would be more aptly named ‘death care.’ Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) suggested that if they were men, he would challenge them to a gunfight.

To make matters worse, he singled out the female Republicans saying that it’s “absolutely repugnant” that the GOP-led Senate hasn’t had the ability to repeal the health care law even though they’ve had seven years to come up with a viable alternative.

Farenthold called out the “female senators from the Northeast” in reference to Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (someone should point him to a map).

On Friday, during a radio interview on a Corpus Christi station last Friday, Farenthold said he finds it “absolutely repugnant” that “the Senate does not have the courage to do some of the things that every Republican in the Senate promised to do.”

“Some of the people that are opposed to this [repealing Obamacare] — there are some female senators from the northeast,” Farenthold said. “If it was a guy from south Texas I might ask them to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style.”

In 1804, Aaron Burr famously shot and killed his political adversary, Alexander Hamilton, in a New Jersey duel.

Here’s the audio:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to push through an Obamacare repeal bill without a replacement, thus making the markets chaotic while leaving millions uninsured. After a few months, the three Republican women announced that they could not support repealing Obamacare. Sen. Collins called the Obamacare repeal bill “unacceptable” because it would leave millions of Americans without insurance.

“I have deep concerns and am opposed to the Senate bill, ” she said, then added that the bill would “make sweeping changes to the Medicaid program,” and “would take out of the Medicaid program more than $700 billion dollars.”

“You don’t take a safety net program that has been operating for more than 50 years and change it in fundamental ways without having a single hearing to evaluate its impact,” she said.

Rep. Blake Farenthold really shouldn’t challenge her to any kind of a fight. We’re pretty sure he would lose.

Image via Twitter.