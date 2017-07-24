Kushner: I Lied About Four Russian Contacts, But No Worries, I Didn’t Collude

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has found himself at the focus of the Russia scandal which has gripped the administration. It’s always the quiet ones you have to worry about, as they say. Kushner released an 11-page statement earlier in which he appeared to throw Donald Trump Jr. under the bus.

Then Kush (I can call you Kush, right?) spoke for two hours in a closed-door session with Senate Intelligence Committee staff members investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. After that, Kushner proceeded to talk to reporters, but didn’t take any questions.

“I did not collude with Russia and I do not know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” Kushner said outside the White House.

Kushner insisted that he has been “fully transparent” which is totally untrue, according to the written statement he issued just hours earlier.

In that statement, Kushner said he had four contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign and transition and declared that none of them were improper, even though they were not disclosed previously.

Even most Republicans agree that Donald Trump Jr. should not have held that controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer, which was attended by Kushner and former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

According to Kushner, it’s all cool because he said he did not read emails that showed that Junior enthusiastically accepted the meeting with the idea that he would receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Kushner went on to deny that Russians financed some of his business interests in the private sector. However, it’s been revealed that Trump’s son-in-law bought part of old New York Times building from a Soviet-born oligarch who is allegedly tied to money laundering. There are many other instances we could cite, too. Like, for example, Kush’s meeting with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov. That bank is sanctioned so it’s alarming that he would even take the 30 minute meeting.

But since Kush feigns to be transparent, he can prove that right now.

USA Today reports:

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on Kushner to testify in public under oath, and said his written statement raised more questions about his relationships with Russians. He noted that the White House senior adviser “has repeatedly concealed information about his personal finances and meetings with foreign officials. There should be no presumption that he is telling the whole truth in this statement.” At the very least, said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Va., the transcript from Kushner’s meeting with staff members should be made public. “Make everything as transparent as possible,” Manchin told reporters.

“All of my actions were proper,” he said outside the White House. So, the four undisclosed meetings (that we know about so far) were ‘proper’?

When Kushner sought top-secret security clearance which would give him access to some of the nation’s most closely guarded secrets, he was required to disclose all encounters with foreign government officials over the last seven years, but he failed to do so. You know, because he’s so “transparent.”

He or she who has not had undisclosed contacts with Russian officials, let them cast the first stone.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images