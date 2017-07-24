Ivanka Trump Made Up Fake News About Albert Einstein And The Internet Will Never Let Her Live It Down (TWEETS)

This should have been a red flag.

As we all know, Donald Trump is waging a war on facts and the truth. The lies from him and his administration just continue to pile up every day. Trump’s war on science and good journalism are the most prominent example of Trump overall war against facts.

Trump claims climate change does not exist and has done everything he can to turn government department such as the Environmental Protection Agency into anti-science institutions.

And Ivanka Trump endorsed all of this back in 2013 by misquoting Albert Einstein.

“If the facts don’t fit the theory, change the facts.” – Albert Einstein #quote #sunday — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 23, 2013

The problem is that Albert Einstein, who would be horrified by Trump’s “alternative facts” agenda, did NOT say it.

And Twitter users mocked Ivanka so bad that she may never show her face in public again.

Ivanka! You should be ashamed! Is this shit what you teach your kids? Einstein did NOT say that!!! STOP LYING. All Trump’s just lie!!!! — Christine Shaffer (@Christi63821088) July 23, 2017

#Ivanka misquoting #Einstein: she really is that ignorant or she’s deliberately undermining empirical science in favor of profitable chaos. — Jesper Weigner (@jespernweigner) July 23, 2017

“If real Einstein quotes don’t say what you want, use a fake one.” — Ivanka Trump #FakeQuotes — DBraden (@MecCoffee) July 23, 2017

Behold! It’s the 2013 birthplace of #alternativefacts! — LiberalFish (@akemor) July 23, 2017

The fact that Einstein never said any such thing only makes this tweet that much more perfect. https://t.co/ZCjViO1CpS — Colin Dickey (@colindickey) July 23, 2017

Even Albert Einstein’s estate took to Twitter to confirm that the quote is fake.

We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote. Here’s a worthy purchase via @PrincetonUPress: https://t.co/FdGWkO1qpz https://t.co/eWTUhskgvR — Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) July 24, 2017

Ivanka Trump is never going to live this down. Her tweet will be considered the beginning of the Trump family’s war on facts and the beginning of the “alternative facts” era that we are witnessing right now.

Featured Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images