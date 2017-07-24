Donald Trump Whines, Swears And Talks Cocktail Parties — In A Speech To Children

It’s tough sometimes to imagine that Donald Trump has five children since it’s clear from Monday’s speech in front of 40,000 Boy Scouts and other attendees at the Boy Scouts Jamboree in West Virginia that he has absolutely no idea what kind of talk is appropriate for children.

While most adults would take this opportunity to offer some pearls of adult wisdom or cheerlead the Boy Scouts toward their futures, Trump chose to deliver a tirade of Trumpisms.

Like almost any time Trump has tried to string together more than a couple of words at a time, most of his speech was an inarticulate mess which consisted of his trademark whining, a wee bit of swearing and a pointless anecdote about a burned out rich guy at a cocktail party.

In a string of what we might want to call Trump’s greatest hits, toward the very beginning of his speech, he insulted President Obama and said he didn’t want to talk about politics. “Who the hell wants to talk about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts?” Trump asked, but the answer, apparently, was Donald Trump. He talked about a lot of politics.

Trump, to kids at Scout jamboree: “Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts?” https://t.co/Rz5Tko7WW8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 24, 2017

“By the way, just a question: Did President Obama ever come to a jamboree?” he asked as the crowd of scouts, scoutmasters, and various other adults gathered in West Virginia yelled the word “no.” “The answer is no,” Trump continued. “But we’ll be back.” (Obama did address a 100th anniversary scouting event in 2010 by video.) Source: USA Today

President Obama did not attend in person out of protest for the Boy Scouts’ policy of not admitting gay scouts. That policy has since changed.

Trump talked about killing Obamacare and said he was going to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price if that didn’t happen:

At Boy Scouts Jamboree, Trump jokes about firing his HHS secretary if he doesn’t get the votes for health care bill https://t.co/QUhf3TAZji — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 24, 2017

He also regaled the audience of people who are mostly too young to drink with a story of a friend of his at a cocktail party.

Trump tells kids at Boy Scout Jamboree about his friend who got tired of yachting, lost his $$ & a NY cocktail party https://t.co/VbNRcRVpgB — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 24, 2017

He also whined about loyalty, or his perceived lack of it:

Naturally, Trump complained about the “fake media.” He said me might re-name Washington, D.C. a “cesspool,” instead of a “swamp.”

After hearing that speech, or the snippets, it was obvious that Trump had no idea he wasn’t at one of his campaign rallies. If this is an example of how he speaks to children, it explains a lot about his children.

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images