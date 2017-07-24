Congressional Black Caucus: Jeff Sessions Has Got To GO

The Congressional Black Caucus is a very influential voice in the House of Representatives. Most Republicans are hesitant to criticize them as a group, since they already have enough problems with public perception regarding their attitudes on issues of race. Therefore, it’s a pretty powerful thing when the Congressional Black Caucus comes out with a major position, which they did on Monday.

This group of lawmakers has banded together to take a very controversial stand, which is to call for the resignation of the racist Keebler elf who likes to call himself America’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. They said in a statement:

“Attorney General Sessions is unfit to serve as the top law enforcement official in the nation and should resign from the position immediately. As the old saying goes, ‘fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.’ Attorney General Sessions is treating Congress and the American people like fools.”

The Caucus voted on whether or not to publicly call for Sessions to step down even before the Washington Post revealed on Friday that, once again, Sessions had not been truthful under oath. The Post story alleges that United States intelligence listened in on phone calls held by Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, in which he explicitly said that he had conversations about the 2016 presidential campaign with Sessions, whom he met with repeatedly. Sessions has forcefully denied this while under oath.

The Congressional Black Caucus went on to say of those revelations:

“Every day the Department of Justice prosecutes people for lying under oath, yet the man who leads the department has lied under oath on more than one occasion.”

Exactly. Forget resignation — Jeff Sessions needs to be prosecuted. If any of us did what he has done, we’d be in prison for years. This man definitely should not be any kind of law enforcement officer, much less the top one. He is a disgrace to the Constitution and to the Department of Justice. Hopefully, the Congressional Black Caucus’s influence moves others to respond to Sessions’ grave transgressions and lawbreaking in kind.

