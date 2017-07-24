Buy American? Even Trump’s MAGA Gear Is Sold Via Canada, Not America

When Donald Trump kicked off “Made in America Week” a few days ago, a good majority of Americans pretty much rolled their eyes in disbelief. It’s common knowledge that Trump and his daughter Ivanka manufacture a good portion of their products overseas and even use foreign workers – but when has blatant hypocrisy ever stopped Trump from doing something?!

During the week’s patriotic theme, Trump decided to get in a fire truck and say, “I want to make a pledge to each and every one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs, and drain our wealth.” It didn’t take long for someone to ridicule Trump for not abiding by his own rules. Democratic National Committee spokesperson Daniel Wessel called Trump out:

“Trump is putting his own interests and profits ahead of those of American businesses and workers. Instead of lecturing us, Trump should try setting an example.”

Wessel was absolutely right. Most people are aware that Trump almost never sticks to his word or takes his own advice in the public eye. What goes on behind the scenes is far, far worse. Trump’s clothing line alone is manufactured in China, Bangladesh, Honduras, Vietnam, and India. The Trump Home collection has furniture made in China, Turkey, and Germany. Ivanka’s brand is made in several others. According to The Daily Dot, not even Trump’s official products can claim that they’re sold using only American resources!

Trump’s official online store states that his products are “100% proudly made in the U.S.” However, what The Daily Dot discovered is that these products are actually sold using Canadian e-commerce company Shopify, which was founded by two Germans. Once again, Trump has been caught deceiving his gullible fan base. Unfortunately, none of Trump’s fans will probably believe that their beloved “Make America Great Again” hat was made possible only because of a company in Canada.

Featured image via Ralph Freso / Getty Images