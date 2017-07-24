Breaking: Secretary Of State Debates Abandoning Trump, Fleeing Sinking Ship

Donald Trump’s horrible decisions and disgusting behavior may soon cost him another key member in his administration. It has only been a few days since former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his role after a disagreement with Trump. Now, Trump might lose his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

According to two sources close to Tillerson, the Secretary of State is getting fed up with Trump and his incompetent administration. So much so, that he might actually leave Trump before the disgraceful POTUS can complete his first year in the White House.

CNN reported that these sources said there soon could be a “Rexit” thanks to Trump’s unprofessional comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Last week, Trump had said he regretted hiring Sessions because the Attorney General recused himself from overseeing the Russia investigation. Then on Monday, Trump attacked Sessions AGAIN on Twitter, stating that he was “beleaguered” and asked why Sessions wasn’t investigating Hillary Clinton.

It seems as though Tillerson has had enough of Trump’s vile behavior – and that’s not all. This is on top of the fact that Tillerson was just exposed for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia when he was the CEO of Exxon Mobil. The Secretary of State may have had all the drama he can handle and is ready to step out and abandon Trump during his time of need.

Tillerson has had issues with Trump and his administration long before these details came to light, though. Over the last few months, Tillerson has butted heads with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and there were even reports that Trump might get rid of Tillerson because of it. And last month, Tillerson apparently had a meltdown during a meeting in White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’s office.

Like many others, Tillerson is finally realizing that a position in Trump’s failing administration isn’t what he thought it would be. People are leaving Trump left and right, and the lonely POTUS only has himself to blame for it. Tillerson may have just reached his wit’s end with Trump, and if he jumps ship Trump will be in big trouble.

Featured image via screenshot