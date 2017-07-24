BREAKING: Desperate GOP Senators Drag John McCain Back To Washington For Trumpcare Vote

By now, we all know that upon having emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye last week, it was discovered that Senator John McCain (R-AZ) has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Of course, Senator McCain is a giant in the Senate and around the world who wields massive amounts of influence – and for very good reason. Few in Washington right now have served more valiantly than he has. This is true regardless of whether one agrees with the man’s politics. Therefore, he deserves our well wishes, and he and his family should be left in peace to deal with his illness in peace and privacy. This is not true, though, when it comes to the vultures in the Senate GOP Conference.

Instead of leaving Senator McCain and his family alone, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with such a slim majority in the Senate, has decided to drag the ailing Arizona Senator back to Washington just days after his devastating diagnosis and surgery. McConnell needs John McCain’s vote on his disastrous healthcare legislation. Without McCain, McConnell could only lose one vote before the whole thing goes down in flames again for the umpteenth time, dealing yet another blow to the Republican Party and to the Trump Administration.

Of course, since John McCain is such a fighter and a great American public servant, he has released a cordial statement saying that he will be looking forward to returning to work, even though it is obvious that the Senate is the last place he should be at such a critical time for his health. McCain’s office released the following statement regarding the matter after getting medical clearance to go help McConnell out:

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.”

The Senator himself tweeted:

Look forward to returning to Senate tomorrow to continue work on health care reform, defense bill & #RussiaSanctions https://t.co/VQBtovnwF1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

Of course, this is being spun as John McCain’s own choice, made without pressure by those in the ranks of elected Republicans. However, considering the fact that there is enormous pressure for them to pass something – anything – on healthcare after campaigning for seven years to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, it’s hard to believe that all the media attention to McCain’s precious vote and the political risk of failure to McConnell didn’t play a role here. Further, you can bet your bottom dollar McConnell himself probably told McCain to get his ass back to Washington come hell or high water in time for this vote.

This is a new low, even for that vulturous turtle Mitch McConnell. He needs to leave John McCain and his family be. It also says a hell of a lot about the level of desperation he and his GOP Senate colleagues are feeling that they would pull a stunt like this in order to take healthcare from millions while giving massive tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans.

John McCain is a better human than I, because if it were me, I’d have told Mitch McConnell to go f*ck himself, and announced my retirement all in the same breath.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images