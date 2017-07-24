WATCH: According To Trump, ‘Obama’care Is Somehow 17 Years Old (TWEETS)

According to Donald Trump, Obamacare has “wreaked havoc” for even longer than even the dumbest among conservatives thought.

Speaking about healthcare — a topic he often confuses with life insurance — the Donald stood in front of a bunch of human props and complained:

For the past 17 years, Obamacare has wreaked havoc on the lives on innocent, hard-working Americans…

No, seriously. He actually said that — and Mike Pence looks like he just ate a fart after hearing it:

Trump thinks Obamacare is 17 years old. In other words: Old enough to date. pic.twitter.com/qnRWfq04nz — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 24, 2017

Not to worry, though. MSNBC was quick to fact check this claim that the Affordable Care Act, nicknamed “Obamacare” by detractors when it was passed under President Obama, became law under President Bill Clinton.

Trump started his speech by saying Obamacare’s been wreaking havoc “for the past 17 years” so that’s cool. pic.twitter.com/TeYtZIqdbP — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 24, 2017

Why did this need to be fact checked? Because our “so-called President” really is the dumbest motherf*cker alive.

Naturally, Trump blew up Twitter with this new information that President Clinton signed “Obamcare” into law before the first debate on the issue happened:

President Trump, speaking loudly over crying kids, says Obamacare has hurt the country for 17 years. pic.twitter.com/zY3meBisvp — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) July 24, 2017

"For the past 17 years…" The Obamacare wars certainly seem like they've gone on that long. — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) July 24, 2017

The folks behind him look like hostages, says Obamacare has been in effect 17 years.

He even SPEAKS in typo.pic.twitter.com/H7612ZqOc9 https://t.co/VWw5CRuOzs — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 24, 2017

17 years? Man, Obama is more powerful than we even thought… passing ACA before ever taking office 🤣🤣😂😂 — C. Conniff (@CConniff85) July 24, 2017

Face Palm So HARD. 17 years? 17 years. SEVENTEEN YEARS. You are Forrest MF in Gump. "I am not a smart man." #TrumpLies #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/5ui4UWSDM3 — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) July 24, 2017

"For the past 17 years, Obamacare has wreaked havoc"

ok, it all makes sense now: Trump thinks Obamacare was the Y2K bug pic.twitter.com/LRU6POtGV9 — Adam Freelander (@adamplease) July 24, 2017

17 years? Is he still looking for his limo? — Moosenlamb! (@t_pletch) July 24, 2017

I think he may not actually know that 2010 wasn't 17 years ago. #Trumpcare #Obamacare https://t.co/RGkFeGg1Pc — Ian West 🇺🇸 (@Ian_West1) July 24, 2017

Well in his defense I mean if Frederick Douglass cans still be alive then I guess #Obamacare can be causing havoc for 17 years lol. — Josh (@Venti_Poet) July 24, 2017

Trump:" for the last 17years Obamacare…"

The Whole Nation at Once: pic.twitter.com/R0c6ntC482 — Nathan Harris (@NathanIHarris) July 24, 2017

Lmao 17 years tho? My man Obama is time traveling and setting up healthcare in the past for us y'all he's the best! https://t.co/Z9gSZhPY0d — Young Roy Mustang〽 (@StrizzySF) July 24, 2017

If Dear Leader says 17 years, then 17 years it is. https://t.co/JjDlEJEvSO — Sim só eu 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@bogdwell) July 24, 2017

Obama wasn't even a Senator 17 years ago. The spiral downward for DJT just keeps going on and on and on — Mark Walters (@MhWalt3067) July 24, 2017

OK Trumpsters here is your leader. He can't even add, 17 years ago today was 7/24/00 & Bill Clinton was office. Shit blame @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/RJzTirXaDV — Steve McGarrett (@mcgarrett_5O) July 24, 2017

17 years!!! WTH is Agent Covfefe babbling about? — Christina Marie (@Christina_6381) July 24, 2017

Wait, did the moron really say we've had the ACA for 17 years? Come on 25th amendment, he's clearly lost it. #resist — Alan Griffin (@Gryphonskull) July 24, 2017

At this point, it’s fair to ask: Is there anything he won’t blame on the Clintons?

To be fair, he later says that “seven years ago, a small group of politicians…engineered a government takeover of healthcare” years after he says Obamacare became law.

Can we please have some 25th Amendment action? Pretty please?

