WATCH: Jake Tapper Rips Scaramucci A New One For Using Trump As Source To Deny Russian Hacking

Anthony Scaramucci got his ass handed to him on Sunday morning by CNN host Jake Tapper.

Just a day has gone by since Scaramucci became the White House communications director, resulting in the resignation of Sean Spicer as press secretary a mere six months into Trump’s presidency, and he is already insisting that the Russians did not interfere with the 2016 Election just because Trump said so.

That’s despite our nation’s intelligence agencies and former and current intelligence officials confirming otherwise.

During a discussion about whether Trump will sign the bipartisan legislation that slaps sanctions on Russia, Scaramucci used an anonymous source to claim that the American people have been misinformed about Russia.

“There’s a lot of disinformation,” Scaramucci said. “Somebody said to me the other day — I don’t want to say who — if the Russians actually hacked this situation and spilled out those emails, you would have never seen it. You would have never had any evidence of them. Meaning that they’re super confident in their deception skills and hacking.”

But our intelligence agencies have confirmed that Russian did, in fact, meddle in our election by attacking our democratic institutions by hacking, which can be traced back to the perpetrators by our own professional cyber security experts. Basically, Scaramucci is claiming that the Russians are too good to get caught by us. That’s simply not true.

And Tapper was quick to call Scaramucci out for it, but not before he slammed Scaramucci for citing an anonymous source.

“Wait, wait, wait,” Tapper chimed in. “I don’t know who this anonymous person is.”

And then Scaramucci demonstrated that, just like Trump, he can’t keep his mouth shut and is a leaker.

“How about it’s the president, Jake,” Scaramucci replied. “He called me from Air Force One and basically said to me, ‘This is — maybe they did it, maybe they didn’t do it.’”

Wow. That’s truly pathetic.

Tapper proceeded to tear Scaramucci apart for being Trump’s yes-man instead of accepting the analysis of our own intelligence agencies and Trump’s own Director of National Intelligence.

“This is exactly the issue!” Tapper said. “We have experts, the U.S. intelligence agencies [are] unanimous, both Obama appointees and Trump appointees — the director of national intelligence, the head of the National Security Agency, the head of the FBI. I mean, all of these intelligence experts, saying, Russia hacked the election, they tried to interfere in the election. President Trump is contradicting it and you’re siding with President Trump!”

Indeed, it certainly appears Scaramucci is just shilling for Trump and he even proceeded to whine about Tapper’s observation, leading Tapper to ask, ““Don’t you owe a duty to the truth?”

Scaramucci then claimed that he doesn’t know what the truth is because: “I don’t have the information in front of me.”

But he didn’t even bother to get the information. Instead, he got talking points from Trump and merely parroted them on television like a good little lapdog.

Here’s the video via YouTube.

Scaramucci is already making it clear that he is untrustworthy. He just threw our intelligence community under the bus and demonstrated that he is the kind of leaker that Trump whines about. He couldn’t even stop himself from bragging about how Trump himself was the anonymous source who told him Russia didn’t hack us. The evidence clearly shows that Russia attacked us and our democratic institutions. Only self-serving fools would believe otherwise.

Featured Image: Screenshot