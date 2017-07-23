News

Trump Whines Incoherently About ‘Russian Witch Hunt’ And The Internet Laughs At Him (TWEETS)

By John Prager ·

Donald Trump got a late start on his incoherent Twitter whining Sunday but better late than never, we suppose. Once again, our “so-called President” is doing his best to convince the American people that the investigation into his administration’s collusion with Russia is fake while simultaneously complaining that Republicans aren’t doing enough to protect him from it.

“As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!” President Snowflake said, adding that “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

The Donald has been doing his best lately to make his Twitter timeline a “safe space,” banning anyone who expresses a dissenting view (a gross violation of their constitutional rights) — but no matter how much he tries, the disdain felt for him by Americans still manages to overcome his efforts to hide from how the country feels about him:

Trump is really getting nervous lately amid reports that he is desperately seeking ways to pardon not only his family and other co-conspirators but himself — something innocent people do not investigate.

It’s time for Republicans to stand up to The Donald and impeach him. As Trump said during his campaign, “you either have a country or you don’t.” Most Americans would prefer to still have a country when this is all over.

Featured image via Getty Images/screengrab

Author: John PragerJohn Prager is an unfortunate Liberal soul who lives uncomfortably in the middle of a Conservative hellscape. Prager spends much of his time poking Trump's meth-addled, uneducated fans with a pointy stick and is currently writing a book of muskrat recipes (not really) as well as a scrapbook of his favorite death threats. His life's aspiration is to rule the world with an iron fist, or find that sock he's been looking for. Feel free to email him at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments -- or drop him a line on Twitter or Facebook.