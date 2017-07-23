Trump Whines Incoherently About ‘Russian Witch Hunt’ And The Internet Laughs At Him (TWEETS)

Donald Trump got a late start on his incoherent Twitter whining Sunday but better late than never, we suppose. Once again, our “so-called President” is doing his best to convince the American people that the investigation into his administration’s collusion with Russia is fake while simultaneously complaining that Republicans aren’t doing enough to protect him from it.

“As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!” President Snowflake said, adding that “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

The Donald has been doing his best lately to make his Twitter timeline a “safe space,” banning anyone who expresses a dissenting view (a gross violation of their constitutional rights) — but no matter how much he tries, the disdain felt for him by Americans still manages to overcome his efforts to hide from how the country feels about him:

Emperor Trump has no clothes. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 23, 2017

It’s actually hilarious that Trump is now whining on Twitter about losing the support of his very own party… SAD! — 35%… SAD! (@williamlegate) July 23, 2017

Did you seriously just write that? — Vikki V (@MissVikkiV) July 23, 2017

You feel better buddy? You get that out of your system? What a way to contribute. Good job. — Quinn Brown (@JustinQBrown) July 23, 2017

Please show me the line in the Constitution that says members of Congress must “protect their President.” And protect from what? — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) July 23, 2017

Maybe Republicans are growing a spine and realize that Trump’s approval rating will be a liability for them in 2018. — David Putnam (@davidmputnam) July 23, 2017

These tweets sound like they are coming out of Pyongyang. You want Dear Leader loyalty. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 23, 2017

grow the fuck up. you’re 71. act like. just once. jesus fucking christ. — cx (@cxcope) July 23, 2017

Do you need a safe space you half-sentient ball of Cheeto-dusted phlegm? — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) July 23, 2017

Yeah, so hate to break it to you, but their job is not to “protect” their “President.” — LT (@TassmanianD) July 23, 2017

Obama is so classy and his beautiful wife loves him❤️ It must be really weird to have to purchase wives. pic.twitter.com/eRIE4LOPA6 — SteveBannonsNose (@PrezBannonsNose) July 23, 2017

You’re right. They are disloyal. They don’t deserve you. Teach them a lesson and resign. — VITW (@JosephWelch3rd) July 23, 2017

Always the victim. Poor Donnie. SAD 😭 😭 😭 — Barbara (@MorBeeK) July 23, 2017

HAHAHA. HAHAHA. Funniest damn tweet ever. — Joann Kline (@JoannKline) July 23, 2017

Ah you poor ❄ — JC beyond the wall (@JC_in_Calgary) July 23, 2017

Trump is really getting nervous lately amid reports that he is desperately seeking ways to pardon not only his family and other co-conspirators but himself — something innocent people do not investigate.

It’s time for Republicans to stand up to The Donald and impeach him. As Trump said during his campaign, “you either have a country or you don’t.” Most Americans would prefer to still have a country when this is all over.

Featured image via Getty Images/screengrab