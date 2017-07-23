Retired Colonel BLASTS Trump’s ‘Amateur’ Demand That Navy Sailors Support GOP Legislation (VIDEO)

Donald Trump made a plea to naval officers at a ceremony recently, practically begging them to support him politically – and it’s landed him in hot water. According to retired Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, the move was completely “amateur” and “grossly inexperienced.”

Trump had made this disgusting display while he dedicated the USS Gerald R. Ford. He completely went off message by demanding that the military audience support his extremely unpopular, unethical health care bill, which would strip health care from 22 million people and cut Medicaid drastically. In his speech, Trump subjected his audience to his truly embarrassing behavior when he said:

“Call those senators to make sure you get health care.”

This morning on MSNBC’s AMJoy, Wilkerson blasted Trump for this blatantly inappropriate message at the military event. When host Joy-Ann Reid asked Wilkerson what he thought of Trump asking the troops to support his political agenda, Wilkerson issued this brutal takedown during the show:

“This is just another indication that this man is grossly inexperienced. He’s an amateur, he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he doesn’t know the law, he doesn’t know custom, he doesn’t know protocol.” “You don’t tell your troops, as commander-in-chief, to do something political.”

You can watch this moment below:

COL. WILKERSON on this #Trump clip: “It’s just another indication that this man is grossly inexperienced.” #AMJoy https://t.co/1ncYcVGzVb — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) July 23, 2017

For a retired Army Colonel to note his own disgust with Trump’s ridiculous authoritarian style of leadership is major. Trump sees nothing wrong with asking everyone to bend to his will and follow him without question or resistance, despite the fact that Trump’s agenda and presidency is as unpopular as it’s ever been. Colonel Wilkerson knows exactly how dangerous “leaders” like Trump can be, and America should listen to his words.

Featured image via Getty Images