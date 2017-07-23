Member Of Congress Educates Trump: ‘Our Job Is To Check You, Not Protect You’ (TWEETS)

Donald Trump has been on an absolute tear on Twitter regarding the Russia investigation. At one point during his unhinged Twitter rant, Trump whined that the GOP-controlled Congress should be doing more to protect him from the political and legal consequences of the investigation. Well, Congressman Ted Lieu of California had a bit of bad news for the clearly constitutionally-challenged Trump: It’s not Congress’s job to protect him. Quite the opposite, in fact. Rep. Lieu said to Trump:

“Dear @realDonaldTrump: Under our Constitution, the job of Congress is not to protect you. It is to be a check and balance on you.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Under our Constitution, the job of Congress is not to protect you. It is to be a check and balance on you. https://t.co/eE56pjA6Z0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 24, 2017

Now, of course that matters not to Trump. He has operated outside the bounds of the law his entire life, and has continued to do so since the second he took his hand off that Bible after reciting the oath of office. One could even argue that the Republicans in Congress ARE protecting Trump, considering that they won’t do anything about him.

Many regularly go on television and refuse to criticize Trump regarding Russia or anything else. This is true even when the evidence that he obstructed justice, colluded with the Russians, is self-dealing from the Oval Office, or committing any number of other crimes is nothing short of damning. That’s to say nothing of his clear and dangerous incompetence, and his daily disgracing of the office we all hold so dear as a nation.

If for no other reason than what Rep. Lieu just told Trump, we should do all we can to flip Congress in 2018. Then we can have a REAL check on this freak that is currently occupying the White House.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images