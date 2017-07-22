WATCH: The New Man In Trump’s Life Is Kissing His A** Like Nobody Else Ever Has

In case everyone didn’t know, Trump can throw a perfect spiral through a tire, swishes foul shot after foul shot, and, additionally, is clearly sleeping with Anthony Scaramucci.

Donald Trump’s newest hire wasted no time before immediately swooning over his new boss.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned after Scaramucci was picked as the White House Communications Director.

Scaramuccia took to the podium and spoke to the White House Press Corps for about an hour, during which, he professed his deep love of Donald Trump and acted as a glorified hype-man desperate to portray Trump as heroic, intelligent, and physically impressive.

“I think he’s got some of the best political instincts in the world, and perhaps in history,” Scaramucci said, immediately commencing with the ass-kissing.

When asked if Trump will get his terrible healthcare bill passed, Scaramucci practically gushed over him.

“The president has really good karma, OK?” he said. “And the world turns back to him. He’s genuinely a wonderful human being and I think as members of Congress get to know him better and get comfortable with him, they’re going to let him lead them to the right things for the American people.”

Scaramucci didn’t stop there. He went full groupie by openly admiring Trump’s “competitiveness” and was in full awe of Trump’s alleged athletic feats.

“I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He’s standing in the key; he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them, all right? He sinks 30-foot putts.”

Here’s the video via Twitter.

there’s been a lot of lies from the White House but “trump is a phenomenal athlete” might take the cake pic.twitter.com/ru5YIfZvCi — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) July 21, 2017

Now, Scaramuccia may have actually seen Trump do these things, and there is some footage of Trump throwing a football through a hole. But as the Washington Post pointed out, nothing Scaramucci bragged about proves that Trump is “competitive” because nothing he did was in the heat of competition.

But the fact that Scaramucci went out of his way to suck up to Trump in this fashion absolutely proves that he is nothing more than an ass-kisser on a level that must be making Sean Hannity insanely jealous.

With that being said, here’s Trump and Scaramucci’s song. Clearly, it should have been the background music playing during the press briefing.

