WATCH: Republican Strategist BLASTS ‘Lawless’ Trump

Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on a lot, but they do agree that Donald Trump is “lawless” and that he leaked information in an effort to force out Jeff Sessions.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, GOP strategist Rick Wilson told Joy Reid that Trump has ignored the law and doesn’t care about real conservative principles. He also ripped Trump supporters a new one for supporting Trump no matter what he does or says.

“They’ve completely abandoned the Rule of Law, they’ve completely abandoned conservative principles,” Wilson said. “The only thing ‘clickservatives’ enjoy is watching Donald Trump tear things up, break glass, knock over the furniture, scream about the liberal media…bla bla bla.”

Wilson went on to state that he thinks Trump’s White House leaked the documents detailing Jeff Sessions’ meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak because he wants to oust the Attorney General as a prelude to firing Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller in an effort to obstruct the Russia investigation.

“I think they are pushing him to get out,” Wilson opined. “I think this leak came from the White House, I think they are absolutely trying to knock Jeff Sessions out of the box, so they can try to get rid of Bob Mueller.”

Wilson’s analysis comes hours after Donald Trump whined about such leaks on Twitter.

A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey’s, must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Democratic strategist Tara Dowdell agreed with Wilson.

“I agree, I think this is a leak from the White House,” Dowdell, said. “I think that they’re trying to push him out, but I think he’s holding on by his claws.”

Indeed, Sessions refuted rumors that he was set to resign after Trump criticized him for rightfully recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

