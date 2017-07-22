Republican Viciously Attacks McCain: Give Me Your Job, You Clearly Can’t Do It

A Republican state senator from Arizona, Kelli Ward, has unleashed a veiled, but nonetheless vicious, attack against Senator John McCain in the wake of his brain tumor diagnosis, and her whole entire attitude positively reeks of someone trying to bury McCain before he’s gone. In discussing who Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey could appoint to replace McCain, should he step down, she actually gave this as her reason for she should be the person to take his place:

“Because I have a proven track record of years in the state Senate of being extremely effective and of listening to the voice of the people that I represent. And you know, I made an extremely good showing against Senator McCain against all odds.”

Ward tried to primary McCain in 2016 and lost. She launched a campaign against Senator Jeff Flake for 2018 almost as soon as she lost to McCain. Furthermore, while she was running against McCain in last year’s primaries, she said he was old and weak and could die while in office.

All of this smacks of someone thinking, “Oh look! McCain’s going to die! I have another chance to take his seat!”

It’s disgusting, really.

If she were appointed to take McCain’s place, she’ll have some early enemies in the Senate because of her behavior. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WF) shredded her on Twitter over this:

In all the ways I measure good Senate colleagues (honor, class, integrity) Kelli Ward falls short. Ppl like her aren’t welcome in the US Sen — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 22, 2017

People like Kelli Ward are what’s wrong with politics today. The people of AZ deserve representatives with dignity & decency. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 22, 2017

Ward insists that this is about McCain’s health and what’s best for Arizona and the country as a whole, but really, she’s just an grubby-handed opportunist. She’s just like Trump, and the last thing we need in our government is more Trumps.

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images