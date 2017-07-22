POLL: Trump Is The Least Popular President Of All Time — And It’s Getting Worse

Donald Trump may think he’s the best, but it looks like most Americans disagree. In reality, he’s the worst. Numerous polls show that Trump is the least popular president ever. And the more time passes, the lower his approval rating sinks.

The most recent Gallup Poll shows Trump’s approval rating at a mere 37 percent, with 58 percent of Americans disapproving of the job he’s doing as president. That’s down from a brief stint at 40 percent approval earlier this month. His lowest approval ratings came in March when only 35 percent thought he was doing a decent job in the White House, but he is darn close to that now.

In fact, other polls show that he has already reached the magic number of 35 percent approval, his all-time low. The American Research Group has Trump’s approval rating at 35 percent, which has dropped from 37 percent approval in June and 39 percent in both May and April. Rasmussen Reports, Trump’s favorite poll, also showed that Trump’s approval rating is currently tied with his all-time low.

According to Newsweek, Trump is closing in on his record low approval ratings in just about every poll out there. Five Thirty Eight has Trump’s approval rating at 38.4 percent, just 0.4 points above his all-time low.

But these aren’t just record lows for Trump, they are record lows for any U.S. president ever. That’s right, Trump is officially the least popular president in the history of the United States and he’s only been in office for six f*cking months.

It’s official: @realDonaldTrump is the least popular new president in history. That could mean big trouble for his presidency.

(@Reuters) pic.twitter.com/lzuJY2ZZ3P — Chris Riotta (@chrisriotta) July 21, 2017

Despite the fact that the majority of Americans disapprove of the alleged president, Trump’s core supporters still back him, even as the Russia scandal continues to heat up. A poll from earlier this week found that just like Trump said during his campaign, even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, there are a good many of his supporters (and a subset of Republicans in general) who would back him anyway.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images