NSA Chief On Trump’s Russia/US Cybersecurity Unit Plan: That’s A Terrible Idea

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that having a Russia-U.S. cybersecurity unit is the most backwards, moronic idea an administration could come up with – which is exactly why Donald Trump is encouraging it.

When Trump introduced the idea earlier this month that Russia would be working with the United States on cybersecurity — even though Russia interfered with the election and is our primary digital adversary — Americans across the country were outraged in a collective mix of disbelief and disgust. It seemed as though Trump was purposely trying to throw his Russian scandal in everyone’s face, ignoring the severity of the entire situation. Fortunately, director of the National Security Agency Adm. Mike Rogers shares the feelings of many Americans, and has publicly announced his disapproval of the cybersecurity project.

In response to Trump’s discussion with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the creation of “an impenetrable Cyber Security unit” to prevent further election hacking and cyber threats, Rogers stated at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado that now “is probably not the best time” for a project like that, diplomatically stating the obvious: Trump’s plan is idiotic.

This is just the latest criticism Trump is facing on the proposal — right after he announced it, Trump was hit with backlash from several lawmakers, which forced him to flip-flop on his proposal. Trump later said:

“The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn’t mean I think it can happen. It can’t-but a ceasefire can, [and] did!”

As long as people like Roger continue speaking out and acknowledging that Trump has a massive Russian scandal that is currently unfolding before our very eyes, none of Trump’s ridiculous schemes to keep befriending Russia will have any success.

Trump has an extremely shady, problematic relationship with Putin – one that has undermined our democracy as the Kremlin’s interference in the election has been confirmed by the U.S. intelligence community (although Trump keeps denying it). The fact that Trump is having secretive meetings with Putin and thrusting Russia into join projects with the U.S. should not be taken lightly. Trump must be watched closely, and he needs to be called out accordingly.

