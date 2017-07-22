News

Donald Trump Just Tweeted His Most INSANE, Convoluted Rant Ever (TWEETS)

By John Prager ·

On Saturday, Donald Trump lashed out at the Washington Post and pretty much everyone else imaginable after reports surfaced that Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak had told his superiors that he had discussed campaign-related matters with Attorney General Jeff Sessions — a revelation that Sessions had lied.

In what appears to be an effort to distract from growing suspicion that Donald Trump or even his alter-ego “John Barron” had leaked the information in an effort to hurt Sessions, Trump lashed out at the Post for the “illegal leaks.”

Comey’s leaks were far from illegal, as they contained no classified information — though Trump has also been perfectly willing to lie about that, too. Fox News was even forced to correct a story that claimed Comey had leaked classified information.

Interestingly, this seems to confirm that Sessions did indeed lie about his contacts with Kislyak — a little detail that probably has Trump’s legal team freaking out right about now.

Next, The Donald attacked the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of foiling an attempt to kill a terrorist leader because they reported accurate information they were given that allegedly caused a lead to go dead:

Since this was important, Trump immediately promoted the fact that he is attending a commissioning ceremony for “the largest aircraft carrier in the world.”

Then, he jumped to recent reports that he has been desperately asking about his ability to pardon his aides, his family members, and even himself for crimes he says he totally didn’t commit because innocent people regularly ask about their ability to pardon themselves. Accordinf to Trump, the “only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS.”

As is tradition, he then jumped to an attack on Hillary Clinton, claiming that “so many people are asking” why Sessions isn’t looking at “the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes.”

Once again, neither of them have actually committed any crimes — and he somehow managed to misspell “counsel” because Trump is a f*cking idiot.

Next, he was back to accusing Clinton of colluding with Russia:

Then it was on to Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a “Russian government lawyer,” a KGB spy, and a Russian money launderer — which is totally cool because he handed over emails proving that he did it:

Immediately, Trump jumped to bragging about how much his new communications director loves him:

Then…OBAMACARE!

Holy. Shit. Trump is insane. Our President* is insane. There’s really no other way to say it.

Featured image via Getty Images/screengrab

