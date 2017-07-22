Donald Trump Just Tweeted His Most INSANE, Convoluted Rant Ever (TWEETS)

On Saturday, Donald Trump lashed out at the Washington Post and pretty much everyone else imaginable after reports surfaced that Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak had told his superiors that he had discussed campaign-related matters with Attorney General Jeff Sessions — a revelation that Sessions had lied.

In what appears to be an effort to distract from growing suspicion that Donald Trump or even his alter-ego “John Barron” had leaked the information in an effort to hurt Sessions, Trump lashed out at the Post for the “illegal leaks.”

A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Comey’s leaks were far from illegal, as they contained no classified information — though Trump has also been perfectly willing to lie about that, too. Fox News was even forced to correct a story that claimed Comey had leaked classified information.

Interestingly, this seems to confirm that Sessions did indeed lie about his contacts with Kislyak — a little detail that probably has Trump’s legal team freaking out right about now.

Next, The Donald attacked the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of foiling an attempt to kill a terrorist leader because they reported accurate information they were given that allegedly caused a lead to go dead:

The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist,Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Since this was important, Trump immediately promoted the fact that he is attending a commissioning ceremony for “the largest aircraft carrier in the world.”

This morning I will be going to the Commissioning Ceremony for the largest aircraft carrier in the world, The Gerald R. Ford. Norfolk, Va. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Then, he jumped to recent reports that he has been desperately asking about his ability to pardon his aides, his family members, and even himself for crimes he says he totally didn’t commit because innocent people regularly ask about their ability to pardon themselves. Accordinf to Trump, the “only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS.”

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

As is tradition, he then jumped to an attack on Hillary Clinton, claiming that “so many people are asking” why Sessions isn’t looking at “the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes.”

So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Once again, neither of them have actually committed any crimes — and he somehow managed to misspell “counsel” because Trump is a f*cking idiot.

Next, he was back to accusing Clinton of colluding with Russia:

…What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Then it was on to Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a “Russian government lawyer,” a KGB spy, and a Russian money launderer — which is totally cool because he handed over emails proving that he did it:

My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Immediately, Trump jumped to bragging about how much his new communications director loves him:

In all fairness to Anthony Scaramucci, he wanted to endorse me 1st, before the Republican Primaries started, but didn't think I was running! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Then…OBAMACARE!

The Republican Senators must step up to the plate and, after 7 years, vote to Repeal and Replace. Next, Tax Reform and Infrastructure. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

ObamaCare is dead and the Democrats are obstructionists, no ideas or votes, only obstruction. It is solely up to the 52 Republican Senators! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

Holy. Shit. Trump is insane. Our President* is insane. There’s really no other way to say it.

Featured image via Getty Images/screengrab