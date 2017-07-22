BAD NEWS For Trump: Memo Proves He Is Not Above The Law, Can Be Indicted

If Donald Trump thinks being president means he can’t be prosecuted for his crimes, he should think again.

As it turns out, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has the power to indict Trump if he has enough evidence proving that Trump committed a criminal act such as colluding with Russia in an effort to win the 2016 Election. Donald Trump’s son Trump Jr. has already demonstrated that Trump’s campaign met with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer and a former Soviet Intelligence officer in order to get dirt to use against Hillary Clinton, which is, indeed, the very definition of collusion.

Mueller’s power to indict is confirmed by a 56-page legal memo written by Ronald Rotunda, a conservative professor of constitutional law and ethics, who was hired as part of Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s team during the Bill Clinton presidency.

According to the 1998 memo, which was obtained by the New York Times,

It is proper, constitutional, and legal for a federal grand jury to indict a sitting president for serious criminal acts that are not part of, and are contrary to, the president’s official duties. In this country, no one, even President Clinton, is above the law.

That means no sitting president is above the law, including Trump.

Watergate special counsel, Leon Jaworski, came to the same conclusion in 1974.

The only reason why Jaworski and Starr declined to indict President Nixon and President Clinton is because they chose to let impeachment proceedings play out instead.

Well, Republicans have thus far done everything they can to protect Trump from being impeached. So it appears Mueller may not have a choice but to indict Trump if Republicans continue to refuse to do their public duty.

Even the Supreme Court has ruled that sitting presidents are not above the law by deciding in 1997 that a lawsuit against Clinton for misconduct prior to becoming president can move forward. And since Trump was not president when he and his campaign colluded with Russia, that makes his misconduct open to indictment, along with any other crimes he committed prior to taking office. That means if Mueller digs through Trump’s finances and finds other crimes, Trump could face an indictment for those as well.

“If there is no recourse against the president, if he cannot be prosecuted for violating the criminal laws, he will be above the law,” Rotunda further wrote. If public policy and the Constitution allow a private litigant to sue a sitting president for acts that are not part of the president’s official duties (and are outside the outer perimeter of those duties), and that is what Clinton v. Jones squarely held, then one would think that an indictment is constitutional because the public interest in criminal cases is greater.”

In short, Trump is in deep shit and he can’t blame Hillary Clinton to get out of it. Not even Republicans can dispute the Starr memo. Republicans not only supported Starr’s investigation, it was a conservative legal mind who wrote the memo.

So unless Republicans proceed with impeachment proceedings to get to the bottom of this once and for all, Robert Mueller must indict Trump. Because it is clear that Republicans won’t punish Trump for breaking the law and violating the Constitution.

Featured Image: Addicting Info Archive